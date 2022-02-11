Keeping Certain Books Out of the Hands of Children is NOT Censorship! – by Angela Hoy

When I was nine years old, I managed to get my hands on Forever by Judy Bloom. What a coup that was!! My parents would have NEVER let me read a book like that. And, my friends’ parents wouldn’t let them, either. A friend of mine pilfered it from her older sister and it made the rounds amongst my friends. When it was my turn, I devoured it. And, I came away a much more “knowing” 9-year-old girl.

At my maturity level back then, I had no business reading graphic teenage sex scenes and, I won’t go into details, but part of me changed during and after reading that book. Perhaps if I hadn’t been exposed to that at such a young age, I may not have gotten pregnant just out of high school.

When our oldest child was in 1st Grade, he brought home a book he’d gotten from the elementary school library. I was just 25 (do the math) but, because of my own past, I already knew to frequently check my child’s reading materials. The very first page was an excerpt from the book and it had a strong sex scene (between teenagers – obviously meant to attract young people to the book). I took it to the school the next day to show the principal. She looked at the first page, slammed the book shut, turned in her chair, and dropped it in the garbage can.

The fact is, not every book is right for children. And, the people best equipped to judge a child’s maturity, and that child’s readiness for exposure to certain “adult” things in life are, you guessed it, the PARENTS.

While I am not one for censorship, that word doesn’t even remotely apply to what we’re discussing here. A book targeting an adult audience should not be “censored.” But, that book should also NOT appear in elementary or middle school libraries. Even high schoolers have immature brains and they are extremely susceptible to suggestion. There, too, the parents should be in charge of deciding what their child can and can’t read.

The whole political “censorship” argument that seems to be all over the Internet right now is ridiculous. Many who claim “censorship” don’t give a second thought to the fact that movies have ratings. And, for what reason? TO PROTECT IMPRESSIONABLE YOUNG MINDS!

Seems to me that some of the most vocal “censorship” complainers are the ones who want control over what YOUR children read. They don’t believe a parent is the right person for the job. And that, folks, is RIDICULOUS.

So, I’m going to keep controlling what my one remaining under-aged child reads, and you do the same. But, do NOT expect me to let ANYBODY else tell me that I don’t get to control what MY child’s impressionable mind is reading!

