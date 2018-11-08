Since I am currently on my back from my recent boat mishap injuries, and since typing is KILLING my sprained shoulder, I’m sharing WritersWeekly’s 2018 Readers’ Favorites a bit early this year.

Enjoy!

1. How I Made $10K Last Month Writing and Selling Erotica by Anonymous

2. Find Paying Markets for Writers (our markets search engine)

3. UPDATED – 2018 Print on Demand (POD) Price Comparison!

4. How Much Should I Pay a Book Illustrator?

5. I Want to Write My Life Story…But Where Do I Start?!

6. BOOKBABY COMPLAINTS

7. More Lulu Complaints – Thinking Of Using Lulu To Publish Your Book? You Might Want To Read These Authors’ Complaints First!

8. Scaring for Pay: 10 Paying Horror Markets for Writers! – By Alex J. Coyne

9. Complaints about Balboa Press

10. WritersWeekly.com’s Quarterly 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

11. 17 Paying Christian Markets for Writers By Laura Yeager

12. Writing and Selling Devotionals By Kim Sheard

13. My Child Wrote A Book!!! But, Can We Publish It? by Harvey Randall, Esq.

14. SELF-PUBLISHING? – How Many Book Sales Needed to Recoup Your Investment?

15. MORE CREATESPACE COMPLAINTS (Part III)

16. 12 Ways to Avoid Getting Sued When Writing Your Memoirs

17. Can I Use Well-Known Fictional Characters / Places, Or Real Products / People In My Fiction?

18. What Options Do Authors of America Star Books (a.k.a. PublishAmerica) Have for Getting Their Books Back on the Market?

19. How to Sell Books on Consignment to Bookstores and Other Retailers

20. Eight Paying Markets for Historical Fiction By Meredith Allard

21. 8 Paying Spiritual Markets for Writers! by Tatiana Claudy

22. URGENT NOTE FOR AUTHORS OF FAILED TATE PUBLISHING – Your “Production Files” Might Have Problems!

23. Is Your Book Suddenly “Unavailable” on Amazon? Are They Up to Their Old Tricks Again?!

24. How to Compile and Publish an Anthology – Part I

25. What the Heck Is a Hed/Dek? Learning the Lingo in Periodical Publishing By Janene Mascarella

What was your favorite story in WritersWeekly this year?? Tell us in the comment section below!

