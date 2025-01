Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 01/18/2025

Freelance Breaking/Trending News Reporter – Pays $50-$70/article

Epoch Times

Freelance Editor

Hollan Publishing

Freelance SEO Article Writer

Intellectia

Freelance Content Editor/Writer – Pays $25/hour

Jobility

Remote Full-Time Legal Content Editor

EverService

Freelance Cigar Writer

Digital Trends

Freelance Shopping Writer – Pays $22-$25/hour

BDG

Freelance Healthcare Facilities Manager Test Prep Writer – Pays $20-$40/hour

Mometrix Test Preparation

Freelance Technical Writer

Effectual

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $40-$50/hour

Big Corporations

Remote Full-Time Content Writer

Ampleo

Freelance B2B SaaS Content Writer

Portex

Freelance Content Writer/Editor – Pays $24-$32/hour

King’s Dream Business Consulting, LLC.

Remote Full-Time Digital Copywriter – Pays $60K-$67.5K/year

Charlotte’s Web

Freelance Journalist

Ivily Global Inc.

Freelance Editor – Pays $30-$40/hour

The Arena Platform Inc.

Freelance Molecular Biology and Ecology Assessment Writer and Reviewer

way2class

Freelance Philadelphia Waterdogs Beat Writer

Premier Lacrosse League “PLL”

Freelance Writer and Interviewer – Pays $36-$50/hour

Laisar Management Group

Freelance Writer – Pays $15/hour

Outlier

Freelance Writer

The Georgia Flyover

Freelance Chemistry Content Writer

IXL Learning

Freelance Journalistic Content Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour

Compose.ly

Freelance Copywriter

Braintrust

Freelance Litigation Expert Writer

Launch That

Freelance Commerce Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour

The Arena Platform Inc.

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20-$50/hour

Maximus Health, Inc.

Freelance Content Syndication Writer – Pays $18-$20/hour

Blavity Inc.

