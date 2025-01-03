Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 01/02/2025

DON’T FORGET! THE WINTER 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS ON JANUARY 11, 2025! Only 500 participants permitted to sign up today if you want to play! 🙂
1st Prize: $300 + a Free Book Publishing Contract from BookLocker.com (valued at $975!)
2nd Prize: $250
3rd Prize: $200
+ 100 other prizes!
NOTE: There are typically far fewer job listings around the holidays. Things will pick up next week. 🙂
Freelance Business Reporter
The Epoch Times
Freelance Gaming List Feature Writer
ComicBook.com
Freelance Health Care Business Writer
The Carolinas Center for Medical Excellence
Freelance Journalist
BlackDoctor.org
Freelance Outline Writer
Mary Stone Publishing
Remote Full-Time SEO Editor – Pays $80K-$100K/year
GOBankingRates
Freelance Writer
The Athletic Media Company
Freelance Writer
Tablet Hotels – The Hotel Experts at MICHELIN
Freelance SEO Content Writer
Bulletproof 360
Freelance Writer – Pays $20/hour
DataAnnotation
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $30/hour
Insight Global
Remote Full-Time Retirement Strategies, Copywriter
Prudential Financial
Freelance Writer
Shani & Company Advocates LLP
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $32-$35/hour
Akkodis
Freelance Technical Writer
Vertisystem
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.