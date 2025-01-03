Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 01/02/2025

January 2, 2025 No Comments

DON’T FORGET! THE WINTER 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS ON JANUARY 11, 2025! Only 500 participants permitted to sign up today if you want to play! 🙂

1st Prize: $300 + a Free Book Publishing Contract from BookLocker.com (valued at $975!)
2nd Prize: $250
3rd Prize: $200
+ 100 other prizes!

NOTE: There are typically far fewer job listings around the holidays. Things will pick up next week. 🙂

Freelance Business Reporter
The Epoch Times

Freelance Gaming List Feature Writer
ComicBook.com

Freelance Health Care Business Writer
The Carolinas Center for Medical Excellence

Freelance Journalist
BlackDoctor.org

Freelance Outline Writer
Mary Stone Publishing

Remote Full-Time SEO Editor – Pays $80K-$100K/year
GOBankingRates

Freelance Writer
The Athletic Media Company

Freelance Writer
Tablet Hotels – The Hotel Experts at MICHELIN

Freelance SEO Content Writer
Bulletproof 360

Freelance Writer – Pays $20/hour
DataAnnotation

Freelance Copywriter
SGK

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $30/hour
Insight Global

Remote Full-Time Retirement Strategies, Copywriter
Prudential Financial

Freelance Writer
Shani & Company Advocates LLP

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $32-$35/hour
Akkodis

Freelance Technical Writer
Vertisystem

