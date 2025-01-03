Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 01/02/2025

DON’T FORGET! THE WINTER 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS ON JANUARY 11, 2025! Only 500 participants permitted to sign up today if you want to play! 🙂

NOTE: There are typically far fewer job listings around the holidays. Things will pick up next week. 🙂

Freelance Business Reporter

The Epoch Times

Freelance Gaming List Feature Writer

ComicBook.com

Freelance Health Care Business Writer

The Carolinas Center for Medical Excellence

Freelance Journalist

BlackDoctor.org

Freelance Outline Writer

Mary Stone Publishing

Remote Full-Time SEO Editor – Pays $80K-$100K/year

GOBankingRates

Freelance Writer

The Athletic Media Company

Freelance Writer

Tablet Hotels – The Hotel Experts at MICHELIN

Freelance SEO Content Writer

Bulletproof 360

Freelance Writer – Pays $20/hour

DataAnnotation

Freelance Copywriter

SGK

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $30/hour

Insight Global

Remote Full-Time Retirement Strategies, Copywriter

Prudential Financial

Freelance Writer

Shani & Company Advocates LLP

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $32-$35/hour

Akkodis

Freelance Technical Writer

Vertisystem

