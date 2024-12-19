Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 12/19/2024

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

Full-time Remote Assistant Managing Editor – Pays $85-$90K/year + benefits.

The War Horse News

Full-time Remote Copy Editor

Courthouse News Service

Norwegian Freelance Writers

Outlier

Swedish Freelance Writers

Outlier

Freelance Food News Writer – Pays $21/hour.

Static Media

Full-time Remote Nuclear Technical Writer – Six month contract

System One

Full-time Remote Principal Medical Writer

Synterex

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Six month contract. Requires one week of training in San Diego. Pays up to $71.00/hour.

Yoh

Full-time Remote Content Writer

blowology dry bar

Part-time Remote Proposal Writer – Pays $60K-$90K/year.

latitude

Full-time Remove Senior Writer – includes benefits

CD PROJEKT RED

Full-time Remote Senior Medical Writer

Lifelancer

Freelance Experienced Fashion Content Writer – Pays $0.04/word.

SOJOS VISION

Freelance Golf Writer – Long term position.

IGR

Freelance Writer – Pays $250-$500/day.

Tablet Hotels – The Hotel Experts at MICHELIN

Freelance Crypto Marketing Copywriter – Pays $24.37-$28.35/hour.

The EPC Network LLC

Freelance Pharmaceutical Copywriter

Xavier Creative House

Freelance Digital Content Writer

Taroko Software

Part-time Remote Proposal & Content Writer/Editor

Integrity Management Services, Inc. (IntegrityM)

Full-time Remote Managing Editor – Pays $5K-$7K/month.

Innovative Properties Worldwide

Full-time Remote Writer/Editor – Pays $55K-$65K/year.

Quality Information Partners

Full-time Remote Digital Editor – Pays $90K-$110K/year.

Film 14

Freelance Medical Editor/Proofreader

Xavier Creative House

Full-time Remote Editor

Changing Lives Productions LLC

Full-time Remote Digital Content Editor

Classpop!

Full-time Remote Editorial Assistant – Pays $42,500-$45,000/year.

The American Astronomical Society

Part-time Remote Editor and Writer

The Luminos Fund

Full-time Remote Hebrew to English Editors

Verbit

Full-time Remote Multimedia Specialist – Pays $56K-$75K/year + benefits.

Everyday Health Group (EHG)

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.