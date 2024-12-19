Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 12/19/2024

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
Full-time Remote Assistant Managing Editor – Pays $85-$90K/year + benefits.
The War Horse News
Full-time Remote Copy Editor
Courthouse News Service
Norwegian Freelance Writers
Outlier
Swedish Freelance Writers
Outlier
Freelance Food News Writer – Pays $21/hour.
Static Media
Full-time Remote Nuclear Technical Writer – Six month contract
System One
Full-time Remote Principal Medical Writer
Synterex
Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Six month contract. Requires one week of training in San Diego. Pays up to $71.00/hour.
Yoh
Full-time Remote Content Writer
blowology dry bar
Part-time Remote Proposal Writer – Pays $60K-$90K/year.
latitude
Full-time Remove Senior Writer – includes benefits
CD PROJEKT RED
Full-time Remote Senior Medical Writer
Lifelancer
Freelance Experienced Fashion Content Writer – Pays $0.04/word.
SOJOS VISION
Freelance Golf Writer – Long term position.
IGR
Freelance Writer – Pays $250-$500/day.
Tablet Hotels – The Hotel Experts at MICHELIN
Freelance Crypto Marketing Copywriter – Pays $24.37-$28.35/hour.
The EPC Network LLC
Freelance Pharmaceutical Copywriter
Xavier Creative House
Freelance Digital Content Writer
Taroko Software
Part-time Remote Proposal & Content Writer/Editor
Integrity Management Services, Inc. (IntegrityM)
Full-time Remote Managing Editor – Pays $5K-$7K/month.
Innovative Properties Worldwide
Full-time Remote Writer/Editor – Pays $55K-$65K/year.
Quality Information Partners
Full-time Remote Digital Editor – Pays $90K-$110K/year.
Film 14
Freelance Medical Editor/Proofreader
Xavier Creative House
Full-time Remote Editor
Changing Lives Productions LLC
Full-time Remote Digital Content Editor
Classpop!
Full-time Remote Editorial Assistant – Pays $42,500-$45,000/year.
The American Astronomical Society
Part-time Remote Editor and Writer
The Luminos Fund
Full-time Remote Hebrew to English Editors
Verbit
Full-time Remote Multimedia Specialist – Pays $56K-$75K/year + benefits.
Everyday Health Group (EHG)
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.