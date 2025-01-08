Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 01/08/2025

DON’T FORGET! THE WINTER 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS THIS SATURDAY – JANUARY 11, 2025! Only 500 participants permitted to sign up today if you want to play! 🙂
Full-time Remote ServiceNow Senior Proposal Writer
Idaho State Job Bank
Full-time Remote Principal Medical Writer – Pays $126K-$160K/year
Ionis
Full-time Remote Technical Writer
Insight Global
Full-time Remote Senior Proposal Writer
K2M Design
Full-time Remote Sr. Grant Writer – in Orlando
TalentBurst
Full-time Remote Federal Proposal Writer
Senture
Full-time Remote Technical Writer – pays $64.28/hour
Motion Recruitment
Full-time Remote Senior Writer
Eternal Word Television Network, Inc.
Full-time Remote UX Writer – Pays $32.50/hour
24 Seven Talent
Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $41.35-$48.75/hour
NTT DATA
Part-time Remote Copyeditor/Writer – near Rockville, MD
Links Global USA
Full-time Remote Technical Writer – pays $30.64-$41.46/hour
General Dynamics
Freelance Automotive Journalists
TopSpeed
Freelance Video Editors
Donut Media
Freelance Freelance Reporters/Writers
Corporate Compliance Insights
Freelance Finance and Business Researcher – Pays $25/hour.
blind ad
Freelance SEO Writer – Pays $15-$50/hour.
The Exceptional Plan
Freelance Reader: Literary Fiction
Book of the Month
Freelance Physical Card / Board Game Designer – Pays $30-$40/hour
blind ad
Freelance Medical Writer (Manuscripts) – Pays $70/hour.
Mark Consulting Inc.
Freelance Content Writer
Cozymeal
Freelance Artist – Pays $17-$18/hour.
SP Design
Freelance Content Writer
expertappdevs
Freelance Commerce Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour
The Arena Platform Inc
Freelance Speechwriter
Unbridled
Full-time Remote Managing Editor – for Health Newsletters. Pays $58K-$70K/year.
The EPC Network LLC
Freelance PhD Philosopher
Aligned Labs
Freelance Legal Content Blog Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour.
BluShark Digital
Freelance Paralegal – Pays $40-$60/hour
Aligned Labs
Freelance Weekend News Article Editor
GameRant
