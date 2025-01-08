Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 01/08/2025

January 8, 2025 No Comments

Print Friendly

DON’T FORGET! THE WINTER 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS THIS SATURDAY – JANUARY 11, 2025! Only 500 participants permitted to sign up today if you want to play! 🙂

1st Prize: $300 + a Free Book Publishing Contract from BookLocker.com (valued at $975!)
2nd Prize: $250
3rd Prize: $200
+ 100 Honorable Mention winners who receive free ebooks of their choice from BookLocker.com!

Full-time Remote ServiceNow Senior Proposal Writer
Idaho State Job Bank

Full-time Remote Principal Medical Writer – Pays $126K-$160K/year
Ionis

Full-time Remote Technical Writer
Insight Global

Full-time Remote Senior Proposal Writer
K2M Design

Full-time Remote Sr. Grant Writer – in Orlando
TalentBurst

Full-time Remote Federal Proposal Writer
Senture

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – pays $64.28/hour
Motion Recruitment

Full-time Remote Senior Writer
Eternal Word Television Network, Inc.

Full-time Remote UX Writer – Pays $32.50/hour
24 Seven Talent

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $41.35-$48.75/hour
NTT DATA

Part-time Remote Copyeditor/Writer – near Rockville, MD
Links Global USA

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – pays $30.64-$41.46/hour
General Dynamics

Freelance Automotive Journalists
TopSpeed

Freelance Video Editors
Donut Media

Freelance Freelance Reporters/Writers
Corporate Compliance Insights

Freelance Finance and Business Researcher – Pays $25/hour.
blind ad

Freelance SEO Writer – Pays $15-$50/hour.
The Exceptional Plan

Freelance Reader: Literary Fiction
Book of the Month

Freelance Physical Card / Board Game Designer – Pays $30-$40/hour
blind ad

Freelance Medical Writer (Manuscripts) – Pays $70/hour.
Mark Consulting Inc.

Freelance Content Writer
Cozymeal

Freelance Artist – Pays $17-$18/hour.
SP Design

Freelance Content Writer
expertappdevs

Freelance Commerce Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour
The Arena Platform Inc

Freelance Speechwriter
Unbridled

Full-time Remote Managing Editor – for Health Newsletters. Pays $58K-$70K/year.
The EPC Network LLC

Freelance PhD Philosopher
Aligned Labs

Freelance Legal Content Blog Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour.
BluShark Digital

Freelance Paralegal – Pays $40-$60/hour
Aligned Labs

Freelance Weekend News Article Editor
GameRant

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!



HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

ASK ANGELA!



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.