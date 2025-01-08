Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 01/08/2025

DON’T FORGET! THE WINTER 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS THIS SATURDAY – JANUARY 11, 2025! Only 500 participants permitted to sign up today if you want to play! 🙂

Full-time Remote ServiceNow Senior Proposal Writer

Idaho State Job Bank

Full-time Remote Principal Medical Writer – Pays $126K-$160K/year

Ionis

Full-time Remote Technical Writer

Insight Global

Full-time Remote Senior Proposal Writer

K2M Design

Full-time Remote Sr. Grant Writer – in Orlando

TalentBurst

Full-time Remote Federal Proposal Writer

Senture

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – pays $64.28/hour

Motion Recruitment

Full-time Remote Senior Writer

Eternal Word Television Network, Inc.

Full-time Remote UX Writer – Pays $32.50/hour

24 Seven Talent

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $41.35-$48.75/hour

NTT DATA

Part-time Remote Copyeditor/Writer – near Rockville, MD

Links Global USA

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – pays $30.64-$41.46/hour

General Dynamics

Freelance Automotive Journalists

TopSpeed

Freelance Video Editors

Donut Media

Freelance Freelance Reporters/Writers

Corporate Compliance Insights

Freelance Finance and Business Researcher – Pays $25/hour.

blind ad

Freelance SEO Writer – Pays $15-$50/hour.

The Exceptional Plan

Freelance Reader: Literary Fiction

Book of the Month

Freelance Physical Card / Board Game Designer – Pays $30-$40/hour

blind ad

Freelance Medical Writer (Manuscripts) – Pays $70/hour.

Mark Consulting Inc.

Freelance Content Writer

Cozymeal

Freelance Artist – Pays $17-$18/hour.

SP Design

Freelance Content Writer

expertappdevs

Freelance Commerce Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour

The Arena Platform Inc

Freelance Speechwriter

Unbridled

Full-time Remote Managing Editor – for Health Newsletters. Pays $58K-$70K/year.

The EPC Network LLC

Freelance PhD Philosopher

Aligned Labs

Freelance Legal Content Blog Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour.

BluShark Digital

Freelance Paralegal – Pays $40-$60/hour

Aligned Labs

Freelance Weekend News Article Editor

GameRant

