10 Paying Human Interest Markets for Writers! by Alex J. Coyne

It takes a special kind of journalist to work the human interest beat. Could it be your thing?

Defining Human Interest

Human interest stories tell the story behind the story. Who are the people behind the headline? These set out to evoke emotion in the reader and have a personal focus – usually a noteworthy person (or people) and a story that inspires, motivates or moves. Some are celebrity pieces, some focus on charities; some might even focus on remarkable animals or events.

Finding Stories

Stories are hiding everywhere. Get to know people and their stories – yes, this means you get to strike up conversations with strangers at random. Keep your finger on the pulse of local news, too; read the dailies, attend local events and council meetings. Think of what will evoke two very powerful triggers in your reader: Emotion and interest. As examples, could you tell the story of your local charity’s next gig, or maybe go digging for the heart-warming story of how a mother and son were reunited after twenty years?

Swinging the Angle

As an exercise, pick up a newspaper and take a look at the first three headlines. Now see if you can change these “hard news” pieces to “human interest” pieces by changing the angle. For example, a story about a tree falling over on 3rd Street during a heavy storm could change into a story about the local couples who carved their names into the tree over thirty years ago, or it could be a story of an owner and their pet being reunited after the storm calmed down. There is almost always a human interest angle to any headline.

Handling Rough Topics

Some human interest stories are emotional, and you as writer will have to approach the source with empathy, sympathy and care. Always keep things said “off the record” exactly so, never press an emotionally distressed source for the sake of a by-line, don’t be late for your own scheduled interviews and, of course, never go for simple, tabloid sensation. It’s often about trust, and sources might also feel better if they are able to read a draft of the piece before it goes to print.

Human Interest’s Style

Human interest pieces have a different tone than hard news or fact-filled features. You want to draw the reader in with language that tugs at their sense of adventure (or, simply, their heart-strings!); your language can be a little more colorful and emotional. You are looking to tell a story, not just report on one.

Rejection can be Opportunity

A rejected story isn’t a bad thing: It either means that you’ve just met a new editor who will be willing to consider other stories from you in future, or that your story will be able to find a home elsewhere; many stories that aren’t suitable for one market will be completely fine for another.

Rights and Resales

Make sure to ask your editor which rights they will be buying. Yes, there are different types – and this influences whether you can re-sell your story to another publication later on as a re-print. There are print rights and electronic rights; there are also archival rights and first-use rights. Sometimes this can be time-bound, too, and rights cede back to you after a set period of time.

Ten Paying Markets for Human Interest Writers

Submit your stories or pitches to some of these markets; or, simply search for the keywords ‘submission guidelines’ and ‘human interest’ through your favorite neighborhood search engine.

The LA Times

Pays $250 – $300 flat-rate for op-ed pieces.

Cosmopolitan Magazine

Pays $100 for a published essay of up to 800 words.

Reader’s Digest

Pays $100 for a 100 word story submission if accepted for print.

A Fine Parent

Pays $100 per post aimed at parents.

Scary Mommy

Pays $100 for a post aimed at parents from a personal perspective.

The Penny Hoarder

Pays $75 for a post of up to 800 words; human interest with a money-making angle, pitch first.

Cottage Life

Pays between $75 and $250 for a well-written feature piece.

Chicken Soup for the Soul

This popular site and series of books is usually looking for inspirational human interest pieces; pays $200 for accepted submissions plus ten free copies of

the book.

Bird Channel

If you’re into blending human interest with some animal peculiarity, take a look at Bird Channel; payment is $100 to $200 for features of under 1, 000 words.

The Chronicle of the Horse

The Chronicle of the Horse covers horse-tales and equestrian news; $150 to $400 paid for a feature article, and $165 to $220 for straighter news pieces. Query first.

