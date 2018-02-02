Nature Friend

4253 Woodcock Lane,

Dayton VA 22821

Phone: 540-867-0764

Fax: 540-867-9516

Website: http://www.naturefriendmagazine.com/

Editor: Kevin and Bethany Shank, Editors.

Email address: editor-at-naturefriendmagazine.com.

About The Publication:

“Nature-loving children and families get Nature Friend. We are primarily about wild nature. Can be animals, plants, birds, insects, rocks, ocean life, astronomy, gardening, learning by doing activities and experiments.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 7500. Monthly. Pays on publication. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Buy first rights. Accepts reprints. Responds quickly. Sample articles on website. Subscription $40; $54 Canada; $67 other. Guidelines online at https://www.naturefriendmagazine.com/index.pl?linkid=12;class=gen.

Current Needs:

“We work several months in advance, and prefer material to be seasonably appropriate. So, submit seasonal material four months or greater in advance. We need more learning by doing activities and experiments. Can be building nature-related projects or science experiments–anything nature-related has potential, if it is within our guidelines.”

Pays $0.05/word for 400-2000 words.

Photos/Art:

Pays $25 inside, $50 back cover, $75 front cover. Photo guidelines available here, http://www.naturefriendmagazine.com/index.pl?linkid=11;class=gen

Hints:

“We appreciate writings that are in harmony with our guidelines, neatly presented, well identified with address, phone number, email, etc. We need more good stories (as opposed to articles). We don’t enjoy a few paragraphs about an animal and a page of encyclopedia notations. Roll up your sleeves and write an interesting story. Be a subscriber.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes