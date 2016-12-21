DUTCH

P.O. Box 2090

Oroville WA 98844

Phone: (250)492-3002

Fax:

Website: http://www.dutchthemag.com/

Guidelines: http://www.dutchthemag.com/submissions.html

Editor: Tom Bijvoet, Editor.

Email address: editor-at-dutchthemag.com.

About The Publication:

“Dutch, the magazine publishes articles about The Netherlands and its people, at home and abroad. We focus on quality background articles about The Netherlands (culture, travel, society, art, history, biography, language etc.) and in particular also the Dutch in North-America and worldwide (New Netherland Colony, ‘Dutch’ settlements in North America, famous Dutch-Americans/Dutch-Canadians, Dutch influence on North American culture, Dutch immigration to North America etc.). Occasional articles about (former) Dutch colonies or areas where there is or was a Dutch presence (Suriname,

Indonesia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Aruba etc. also welcome, as long as the Dutch connection is a focal feature of the article). Writing should be solid, high quality, but not stodgy or academic. A bit of humor or light-heartedness is encouraged.” 70% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 6000. Bimonthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within four months of acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds within one month. Sample copy available on iTunes. Subscription $39.50, $89.50 foreign. We currently pay a flat rate of $100 for an 800-1500 word original article preferably but not necessarily with illustrations/photos, PLUS a quarter page ad for any service or product the author may wish to sell (value $150, no cash substitutions).

Current Needs:

“Any feature articles that cover the subject matter of the publication. We currently pay a flat rate of $100 for an 800-1500 word original article preferably but not necessarily with illustrations/photos, PLUS a quarter page ad for any service or product the author may wish to sell (value $150, no cash substitutions). Usually ranging from 800-1500 words, but we can go as low as 400 and as high as 3000 words. We are very interested in long form journalism and are excited about longer features 3000+ words if the subject and quality of writing and research is right, but will likely publish such an article in installments. Hit us with a standard length article first and then we can discuss a longer feature after we have worked with you.” Submit query by email to editor@dutchthemag.com.

We currently pay a flat rate of $100 for an 800-1500 word original article preferably but not necessarily with illustrations/photos, PLUS a quarter page ad for any service or product the author may wish to sell (value $150, no cash substitutions).

Photos/Art:

“Photographs submitted with article preferred, no extra payment. Original creative photo essays of 6-15 photographs also occasionally welcome (payment similar to comparable page count in text only). Art… we’re open to suggestions.”

Hints:

“Every article must have a clear and obvious ‘Dutch’ hook. A bio of someone of Dutch descent whose life was in no way influenced by their ‘Dutchness’ is of no interest, but if a Dutch connection and influence can be made plausible, even if quite tentatively: yes, we’re interested. The only article we ever rejected after commissioning based on a pitch was about a town in North America with a large Dutch-American population, but the article concentrated on the local vineyards without any hook to the Dutch roots of the town.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes