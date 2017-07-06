Curve

P.O. Box 467

New York NY 10034

Phone: (347)809-3385

Website: http://www.curvemag.com/

Editor: Merryn Johns, Editor in Chief; Rachel Shatto, Managing Editor.

Email address: editor-at-curvemag.com

“CURVE, the nation’s best-selling lesbian magazine, reaches nearly a quarter-million readers each issue. Savvy, hip and intelligent, CURVE magazine presents the latest in film, pop culture, politics, fashion, travel, automotive, home entertainment, technology and health. Our celebrity interviews, news, style, social issues and reviews have helped CURVE achieve a level of prominence that has kept us in the spotlight for over 20 years.” 40% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 250K. Monthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 2-3 months after acceptance. Buys first rights. Accepts some reprints. Responds within two weeks. Sample copy available at http://www.curvemag.com/Curve-Magazine/Contact-Us/Article-Submission-Guidelines/.

“Original interviews, topical stories.”

Pays $0.15-$0.20/word for 200-2500 words.

“300dpi” Pays $20-$40/image.

“Common mistakes are to submit poetry, fiction, or hard copy submissions, which we do not accept. Unfamiliarity with the publication. Advice would be to become familiar with the publication and its sections before submitting.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes