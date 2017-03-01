When Homeschooled Kids Get Sick…

Max (age 15) and Mason (age 10) have always been home-schooled. When we moved to St. Petersburg last spring, we joined a local homeschooling group that has more than 600 members. They meet each Wednesday, and each child attends a variety of classes (of their choosing) for the entire day. The classes are taught by parents, based on their expertise, and they cover a variety of specialties like painting, culinary, science, history, improv, yoga, etc. Some classes are just downright cool, like Nerf Wars and “Messy Fun.”

Since Max and Mason have never attended public school, they have very rarely been sick. However, since last Spring, Mason has had a few colds (which always seem to come on around 3 days after attending the homeschooling group) and he has one right now. The fever and sore throat started on Saturday morning and now he has a lingering cough that’s driving him nuts.

The good news is, since we homeschool, we don’t have to write sick notes for teachers, or pick up homework from the “public school.” The boys’ schoolwork is always within reach right here and they won’t miss any lectures, quizzes, or tests when they’re not feeling well. Today, I let Mason skip his math lesson but he spent three hours reading Catcher in the Rye. He considers reading all day as “a day off.” 😉

Mason likes his homeschooling group so much that, tonight, he’s insisting he feels just fine now, and wants to attend this week. And, on Thursdays, the boys are going to start attending a filmmaking class for homeschooled kids as well. They love making and posting movies to YouTube so they’re very excited about that.

THIS WEEK’S MASONISM:

We were talking about going gator hunting and Mason’s eyes got wide. I said, “Mason, do you wanna go gator hunting?”

He replied, “I’m not so sure I could shoot a gator but I could probably stab one!”

Hugs to all,

Angela

