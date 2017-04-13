Letters and Comments for 04/13/17

COMMENTS FOR:

Uh Oh! What are the Employees of Author Solutions Saying Since the Firm was Sold?! (a.k.a. AuthorHouse, iUniverse, Xlibris, Trafford, etc.)

Wow! Getting the low-down from the employees is telling. I’m glad to be here at Booklocker.

-Pamela Allegretto

Bridge of Sighs and Dreams

Nazi-occupied Rome sets the stage for Bridge of Sighs and Dreams, where the lives of two women collide in an arena of deception, greed, and sacrifice.



COMMENTS FOR:

Brian Takes His “Home Office” on the High Seas! – Day 11

Wow. Just wow. And now…on to the video.

-mctag2015

~~~

I second mctag2015 and add another wow!

-Pamela Allegretto

Bridge of Sighs and Dreams

~~~

Always good to get a modern sailing yarn. Don’t know why publishers are stuck on 16th century galleons and their unlucky crews. Check out “The Devil to Pay” (and the source of that nautical title).

-Gene Parola

