Do You Think Intelligence Officials Should be Restricted From Writing “Tell-Alls?” What if They Told All About YOUR Favorite President? – Whispers and Warnings for 04/19/19

Peloton’s Online Streaming Workouts Stymied By Pesky Music Copyrights

Peloton removes exercise classes after publishers’ lawsuit

“Peloton respects the rights of all creators, including performing artists and songwriters. The filing of the lawsuit is unfortunate and

disappointing, as it occurred after what appeared to be fruitful discussions with most of the publishers named.”

American Novelist sues Brazillian Novelist for Plagiarism

Nora Roberts Sues Brazilian Writer Who She Says Plagiarized Her Work

“’A lot of the other writers involved in this, they don’t have the money to fight it,’” Ms. Roberts said. “’I do have the money.’”

Should Intelligence Agents be Able to Write “Tell-Alls”?

Widespread Censorship of Former Government Employees Violates the First Amendment, Lawsuit Says

“The government has a legitimate interest in protecting bona fide national security secrets, but this system sweeps too broadly, fails to

limit the discretion of government censors, and suppresses political speech that is vital to informing public debate.”

Big Decision in Online Infringement Cases

Ninth Circuit Fleshes Out Standards for Copyright Infringement

“’Should have known” is a negligence test’, Judge Michael Daly Hawkins wrote for a unanimous panel in Erickson Productions v. Kast.

‘Negligence is a less culpable mental state than actual knowledge, willful blindness, or recklessness, the three mental states that

properly support a finding of willfulness.’”

“De-Humanizing Speech” – The Latest Attack on the First Amendment

‘Dehumanizing’ Speech Is Still Free Speech

“…it goes something like this: No person should be required to “debate” his right to exist. Free speech is fine, but ‘dehumanizing’ speech

is something else entirely.”

Free Speech Support from an Unlikely Source

Former national ACLU president offers defense of free speech

“Society has grown too ready to label the open expression of unpopular or polarizing opinions as ‘hate speech,’ Strossen said.”

Predatory Publisher Loses Court Case Against the Federal Trade Commission

The Price for ‘Predatory’ Publishing? $50 Million

“Omics publishes hundreds of journals in such areas as medicine, chemistry and engineering. It also organizes conferences. The

F.T.C. claimed that Omics violated the agency’s prohibition on deceptive business practices.”

This case couldn’t get any crazier – could it?

Jussie Smollett case: Brothers accused of carrying out attack sue actor’s legal team for defamation

“The two brothers who say “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett paid them to stage his Jan. 29 assault announced Tuesday that they have

filed a federal defamation lawsuit against his legal team, including celebrity attorney Mark Geragos.”

