WritersWeekly.com Whispers and Warnings for 06/21/18

Well, I guess it was only a matter of time before this happened.

YouTube Found Liable for Serious Copyright Infringement In Austria

“The Austrian Commercial Court found that YouTube is directly liable for the copyright infringements committed by its users.”

Jackson Estate says “Copyright infringement” – Disney says “Fair Use”

Michael Jackson’s Estate Is Suing ABC For Copyright Infringement

“‘The Last Days of Michael Jackson’ used ‘at least 30 different copyrighted works.’ It called the extent of the use ‘truly astounding.'”

Invasion of Privacy – Can you believe someone voted against this?

Lone lawmaker blocks U.K. law against “upskirting” photos

“A law that would make it a criminal offense in the U.K. to take “upskirting” photos was blocked Friday in Parliament despite receiving backing from the British government.”

Shot in the back over Google search results

Australian to sue Google for defamation over search results

“Trkulja had successfully argued in the Victoria state Supreme Court in 2012 that Google defamed him by publishing photos of him linked to hardened criminals of Melbourne’s underworld.”

THIS is why authors must be careful when writing “tell-all” biographies

Tiffany Haddish’s ex-husband sues over her biography’s claims of abuse, stalking

“The lawsuit claims that the chapter titled “The Ex-Husband” provides falsehoods about an abusive husband that Haddish said choked, kidnapped and stalked. It also disputes Haddish’s claim that the alleged physical abuse led to the death of their unborn baby, and that instead Haddish had an abortion.”

Graphic novelist murders girlfriend in manner resembling scene in his novel

Graphic novelist convicted in gruesome 2016 West Hollywood murder of model, 30

“…she died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head, was scalped, had portions of her face torn off and had the blood drained from her body. Kasian’s scalp was reportedly never found.”

