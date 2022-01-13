Neon Literary Magazine

Website: https://www.neonbooks.org.uk

Editor: Krishan Coupland, Editor

Email address: info@neonbooks.org.uk

“Neon Books is a UK-based independent publisher, producing a small-number of carefully-selected chapbooks, pamphlets and other ephemera each year. We lean towards literary and slipstream writing, with a preference for the magical realist and the extremely odd. Everything we publish is about something. We think that most art should be. We work with authors from anywhere in the world. Our most recent publication, Fears For the Near Future, is a highly-academic index of imagined future anxieties. Our catalogue also includes the award-winning novella The Mesmerist’s Daughter by Heidi James, The Naming Of Cancer (a fourteen-poem chapbook by Scottish Book Trust Award-winning poet Tracey S Rosenberg), and A Week With Beijing by prolific author and academic Meg Eden. We also produce a number of free pamphlets.”

“Poetry, fiction, photography. There is no set word limit, but if sending short pieces (poems, flash fiction) we’d prefer to see several at once rather than just one. We prefer darker pieces, especially those with an element of the surreal or speculative, but are open to reading anything and like to be surprised. Images, comics and graphic poems are also welcome, as are self-contained extracts. If you have any doubts about whether something is suitable, please feel free to send it anyway.” Pays £8 – £12 per creator per issue. Submit ms by email per the guidelines.

“We accept black and white photography and artwork to illustrate the magazine.”

“Please do read the magazine to get a clear idea of what we publish.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes