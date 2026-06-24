Q –

Is Bloodhound Books a legitimate publisher?

Gordon

A –

Bloodhound Books / bloodhoundbooks.com is a legitimate publishing company that has been around since 2014. (HINT: Never do business with a publisher that hasn’t been in business for at least 10 years. Most of them go belly-up, and most of the scam publishing websites from overseas are only a few months to a couple of years old.)

However, all authors needs to beware of imposters. The scammers are impersonating countless real companies now. And, many of those companies have warnings on their websites about that. The one we have on WritersWeekly says this:

ALERT: Nigerian scammers are impersonating WritersWeekly on social media. WritersWeekly NEVER charges writers any money at all. CLICK HERE for details.

I’ll say (I mean write) it again. NEVER RESPOND TO ANYONE WHO SPAMS YOU THROUGH EMAIL OR ON SOCIAL MEDIA, NOR ANYONE WHO CALLS YOU ON THE PHONE UNSOLICITED! Also, beware of scammers contacting you through your website.

SPAMMERS ARE SCAMMERS!

Legitimate publishers (and legitimate literary agents) don’t chase after authors in that manner. Their slush piles are far too high. Assume that anyone contacting you unsolicited is a scammer, because these days, they are!

Look for email addresses that don’t exactly match the company’s website URL (like if they use a Gmail email address). Also, while they may give you the real company’s website in their email to look legitimate, you’ll notice slight differences in the spelling of the company name in the email addresses.

If you’re communicating with the real Bloodhound Books, their email addresses will have this in them: bloodhoundbooks.com

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