Scammed On Purpose! – by Marsh Rose

My Big Scammer Risk

If you’re a writer like me, you take your risks at the keyboard. Submitting a manuscript? Yes, albeit with trembling fingers. Ice-skiing off Annapurna in the Himalayas? Not so much. I stay safe at the computer, but there’s one risk on the edge of safety that I’ve always wanted to experience. It wouldn’t take me to Nepal, but the danger can be equally bone-chilling. It’s this. II’ve secretly wanted to experience an internet scam. What would it be like? What goes on behind the con artist curtain? I’ve thrilled to read the antics of Ebola Monkey Man (back in the days when anyone would utter the word “Ebola” in a humorous context), when a clever group of frat boys, according to legend, confused and irritated a Nigerian Prince scammer, trading emails that became more ludicrous by the day. I’m obsessed with stories about false identities and I’ve followed them ever since film maker Nev Schulman added “catfish” to our cultural lexicon. But I’ve never been a victim of a scam myself. Could I ski up to the very edge of that chasm (straining the metaphor) while still maintaining control over my identity and my bank account? I was too cautious to try, until one Friday afternoon when my email delivered an offer I couldn’t resist.

It was from, supposedly, the Chicago LGBTQ Book Club. I saw the red flags immediately: the generic Gmail address, the message sent at a pre-down hour, and the organizer’s name. We’ll call him “Shawn William.” Scammers often select conspicuously American names, with a man’s common name typically used as a surname. David Michael, Michael David, Susan David, Debbie Michael, you get the idea. (Catfish on dating sites use this technique too. I understand! Scamming is a lonely life.)

Book clubs are a ubiquitous avenue for scams. You’ve seen the offers from purported book club organizers that promise fame and fortune to promote our writing, with Zoom appearances at book clubs that boast members in the thousands. It’s all for a price, of course. The price is exorbitant, the book club is fictitious, and the author finds no Zoom link in her in-box on the day of her presentation. But this Chicago scammer did something no other con in my experience has done. Instead of the usual three-figure (and sometimes four) fee, he asked for a voluntary donation. What? Does that mean I can sign up for this ruse for any amount I chose? The answer was yes.

If I participated in the offer, we would both be taking risks. From my end, interacting with criminals at any level is dangerous. And from the mastermind’s perch, identifying himself as a member of an LGBTQ community could get him beheaded. That is, if he was operating not from Chicago but, as I suspected, from a country that typically hosts scammers, like Afghanistan or Nigeria where homosexuality is still illegal. Still, for such an unusual offer, I decided to take the risk.

Between June 5 and June 11, “Shawn” and I exchanged 29 emails, most of which were devoted to my efforts to ferret out scamming and conning, and his responses that were designed to reassure me. The content of all emails below appears exactly as they were sent and received, although names and addresses have been redacted.

After I asked him to verify that he was asking only for a donation, the exchange developed from there.

From: [“Shawn”]

Sent: Friday, June 5, 2026 9:21 AM

To: [Me]

Subject: Re: Invitation to Feature A Version of the Truth at Our June 10 Book Club Event

Hi [Me]

Yes. There’s absolutely no fixed amount, and a donation is not required to participate. It simply helps support the independent work that goes into preparing author features like this one, including design, media preparation, reader outreach, and post-event engagement materials.

If you feel comfortable, I’d really appreciate knowing what amount you would like to contribute in support of the feature and the work being done around it. Any level you choose is genuinely appreciated, and the most important thing for us is that you feel fully comfortable.

Warm Regards,

[“Shawn”]

[I agree to send a donation, although I don’t specify an amount. “Shawn” asks me for a headshot and some promotion material. I send it. He creates a creditable banner, other than a typo listing the date of the event as 1926.]

From: [Me}

Sent: Friday, June 5, 2026 11:59 AM

To: [“Shawn”]

Subject: RE: Invitation to Feature A Version of the Truth at Our June 10 Book Club Event

The banner looks good, “Shawn,” other than the typo indicating the event took place 100 years ago. I suggest you change the date to 2026. I will send a donation after the event which is scheduled for June 10. I anticipate sending it on June 15.

Regards,

[Me]

From: [“Shawn”]

Sent: Saturday, June 6, 2026 11:18 AM

To: [Me]

Subject: Re: Invitation to Feature A Version of the Truth at Our June 10 Book Club Event

Hi [Me],

Thank you again for your kind words about the banner. Our media team was delighted to hear your feedback, and we’re excited to continue preparing the materials for your upcoming feature.

We’re also very grateful for your generous offer to support the club with a contribution. If you’re able to make your contribution before the event, that would be greatly appreciated and would help us move forward with the remaining production work as quickly as possible.

Here are our financial department’s payment details.

[“Shawn” sends directions for me to mail a personal check to his supervisor, “Carl Horace,” in care of a bank with an address in Oregon.]

Thank you again for your generosity, your trust, and your willingness to be part of our community. We’re looking forward to a wonderful discussion around A Version of the Truth and to sharing your work with our readers.

Warm regards,

[“Shawn”]

[Did his supervisor work at a bank? Why was the bank in Oregon when the club was in Chicago? At this point, curiosity overcame common sense. I had to keep going.]

From: [Me]

Sent: Monday, June 8, 10:59 AM

To: [“Shawn”]

Subject: RE: Invitation to Feature A Version of the Truth at Our June 10 Book Club Event

So you’re asking me to send a personal check to someone in Oregon, although you’re in Chicago? And I’ll be sending it to someone named “Carl Horace,” but your name is “Shawn?” I confess I’m suspicious. For my own safety, I will be sending a cashier’s check, in a certified envelope with tracking information. It will go out on June 15, assuming the book club meeting happens as planned on June 10.

Regards,

[Me]

[If this was a scam, that level of detail should have scared them off.]

From: [“Shawn”]

Sent: Monday, June 8, 2026 12:52 PM

To: [Me]

Subject: Re: Invitation to Feature A Version of the Truth at Our June 10 Book Club Event

Hi [Me]

I hope you’re doing well.

I just wanted to check in. When you have a moment, could you let me know whether you’ve had a chance to send the contribution yet?

No rush at all. I simply wanted to keep our records up to date and make sure I coordinate properly with the team once it has been sent.

We’re looking forward to having you with us and are excited for the upcoming discussion.

Warm regards,

“[Shawn”]

From: [Me]

Sent: Monday, June 8, 2:23 PM

To: [“Shawn”]

Subject: RE: Invitation to Feature A Version of the Truth at Our June 10 Book Club Event

Hi, [“Shawn”]

As I explained, I’ll send my voluntary donation on June 15, based on the outcome of the June 10 event. I’ll obtain a cashier’s check from the bank, mail it from the post office so that I get tracking info, and send it to Mr. Horace at that address in Oregon that you provided, unless I hear otherwise.

Regards,

[Me]

From: [“Shawn”]

Sent: Monday, June 8, 2026, 4:01 PM

To: [Me]

Subject: Re: Invitation to Feature A Version of the Truth at Our June 10 Book Club Event

Hi, [Me]

My apologies for the confusion.

I misunderstood and thought you were planning to send the donation sooner, which is why I followed up. Thank you for clarifying. No problem at all. We can absolutely stick with the timeline and mailing you originally outlined, and I appreciate your willingness to support the club after the event if everything proceeds as planned.

Thank you for your patience, and I’m looking forward to welcoming you on June 10.

Warmly,

[“Shawn”]

[Note that only a few hours pass before the next email.]

From: [“Shawn”]

Sent: Monday, June 8, 2026 6:47 PM

To: [Me]

Subject: Re: Invitation to Feature A Version of the Truth at Our June 10 Book Club Event

Hi [Me],

If there’s any possibility of making the contribution before June 15, it would be incredibly helpful, as most of the promotional preparation, media production, feature assets, and event materials are created before the event itself. Early support allows us to put those resources directly into the preparation process for your feature.

Thank you again for your kindness, your trust, and your enthusiasm for the event. We’re very excited to feature A Version of the Truth and introduce your work to our readers.

Warm regards,

[“Shawn”]

From: [Me]

Sent: Tuesday, June 9, 2026 11:59 AM

To: [“Shawn”]

Subject: RE: Invitation to Feature A Version of the Truth at Our June 10 Book Club Event

I’ll send my donation via a cashier’s check in the mail on June 15.

Regards,

[Me]

I was more than a little nonplused when I checked my email on June 10 and found the Zoom link. I signed on.

Now, you should know that I’m a classic film buff. I watched The Untouchables, The Sting, Mobsters, Little Ceasar, all the old gangster movies, many of which were set in Chicago. While I don’t expect everyone from Chicago to talk like Edward G. Robinson, still, my affection for classic movies did give me exposure to that unique regional accent. And I happen to have a college friend in Lagos, Nigeria. We Zoom often, and get together when he visits, so I recognize those speech mannerisms as well. The individuals whose voices I heard on the Zoom didn’t seem to be speaking from Chicago. They all sounded like my friend in Nigeria. And while they could see me on video, I was given only tiny photos of four pale faces, ostensibly members of the Chicago LGBTQ Book Club. There was my BFF “Shawn,” and Debbie, and Michael, and David.

The Zoom lasted for 40 minutes during which time I was challenged in unforeseen ways. The first, of course, was that there was a Zoom. It was clear that none of the four had read my book, but they were familiar with the Amazon description and had questions to ask, so I gave them credit for doing their homework. However, due to their dialect, I often could not understand them and needed to constantly but diplomatically ask them to repeat. And the fact that they were so obviously not Zooming from Chicago but from, possibly, a location 6,000 miles away challenged me to keep a straight face. More than once, I failed to hide my smile.

And there was a challenge I never anticipated. Among the questions I did understand, some were surprisingly profound. Debbie asked, what did writing this memoir teach me about love? “Shawn” wondered if the experience in the story changed my trust in people. They could see me on video, so they probably noted my long pause and suddenly serious demeanor.

We wrapped up the meetings, thanked each other, signed off, and I shrugged. They had kept their end of the deal, so I would keep mine. Granted, in no universe was I Zooming with an LGBTQ Book Club in Chicago but still, there had been a Zoom. Maybe the whole thing had been legitimate after all, if we stretch the meaning of “legitimate.” So the next day, exuding bonhomie, off I went to the bank and the Post Office to send my donation to “Shawn’s” supervisor at the address he provided. I emailed him with the update.

What followed was an email from “Shawn.”

From: [“Shawn”]

Sent: Thursday, June 11, 2026 2:53 PM

To: [Me]

Subject: Re: Invitation to Feature A Version of the Truth at Our June 10 Book Club Event

I sincerely apologize, but I need to let you know that I was just informed of an issue regarding the payment instructions that were previously shared with you.

Unfortunately, the financial team has advised that they are unable to process the contribution through the arrangement we discussed earlier. I’m truly sorry for this inconvenience.

could you please contact your bank to see whether the cashier’s check can be cancelled or stopped before it is processed? Once I receive confirmation that you’re able to stop the cashier’s check, I’ll send over the updated details for your check of donation.

Thank you again for your understanding, and I’m very sorry for the inconvenience this has caused.

Warm regards,

[“Shawn”]

From: [Me]

Sent: June 11 11:59 AM

To: [“Shawn”]

Subject: RE: Invitation to Feature A Version of the Truth at Our June 10 Book Club Event

Shawn, of course not. I verified the payment plan with you in multiple emails and sent a cashier’s check as agreed, even strongly suspecting that the people with whom I met yesterday were not in Chicago nor were they associated with an LGBTQ book group. I understand that my donation was voluntary, and I now choose not to donate. Your email address is blocked. I’m sorry you need to work for people who have you do this kind of thing, Shawn. Remember, if they’re directing you to commit a crime, you’re a victim too.

Three weeks later, via the post office and an honest person in Oregon who was almost certainly not named Carl Horace, my envelope was returned. The folks at my bank had to confer with one another in a long huddle, but they figured out how to re-deposit Carl’s money into my account.

Curiosity satisfied, I won’t be doing any more experiments of this kind. My risk was minuscule compared with ice-skiing off Annapurna, but I still feel a cold breeze when I think about how much worse it could have been.

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Marsh Rose is a psychotherapist and freelance writer. Her essays and short stories have appeared in a variety of publications including Cosmopolitan Magazine, Hippocampus, San Francisco Chronicle and others. Her memoir, A Version Of the Truth, was published by Sunbury Press in September and her novel, Escape Routes, was released by Sunbury in 2021. Her website is MarshRoseAuthor.com.

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