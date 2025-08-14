I Was Falsely Accused of Using AI – by Michael W. Michelsen, Jr.

Angela covered my story LAST WEEK but I wanted to give everybody an update.

I didn’t just walk away from the publication, accepting their false accusation. I started researching my situation on Google.

I got an interesting result. One suggestion was that I should show the editor my written progress of the article. I couldn’t do that because my notes are usually indecipherable to anyone, even myself sometimes.

Then, I read on. Another suggestion was a website called JustDone. I checked it out.

According to that website, the copy that I wrote on my own, without the slightest use of any tools, came back 77.8 percent attributed to AI sources, To say I was shocked is an understatement. I have never used AI for anything. I know almost nothing about it but that’s what the machine told me.

The next morning, I got an idea. I decided to have some fun with AI, and see what would happen. I taught a course in Shakespeare several years ago and, from that, I have typewritten copies of several of his plays. I entered these into the “AI Detector” of that website. Believe it or not, Mr. Shakespeare used AI sources for 80 percent of his play, 12th Night, which is my favorite!

Next, I got really bold. I took text from the Bible, the Book of Matthew, in particular. I entered that into the AI Detector. Damned if I didn’t learn that even St. Matthew used AI to create his famous Bible contribution!

I wondered how my original email to Angela about this would do on AI detector. Here are the results:

This is all given to prove a point. Do your own work, and don’t believe what AI detectors and other websites say. You might lose a sale but you will sleep better. And, that’s a good pillow.

Michael W. Michelsen, Jr. is a freelance writer living in a cultural wasteland commonly known as Southern California. He specializes in business and technology subjects, but is not too proud to consider virtually any subject. Readers can reach him by email, Muck Rack, or LinkedIn. Facebook does nothing but frustrate him, but if you insist, you can see his page here: https://www.facebook.com/mike.michelsen.35/