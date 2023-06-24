Yes, BookLocker authors earn royalties when a contest winner chooses their book as a prize!

Q –
Angela,
I noticed that I received a royalty as the result of a “contest.” When you get a moment, can you just let me know what that was all about? I’m just curious.
Tim (a BookLocker author)
A –
At WritersWeekly.com, we hold a quarterly “24-Hour Short Story Contest.”
1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners receive monetary prizes. Runners-Up winners receive free e-books of their choice from our BookLocker.com bookstore. Even though they don’t pay for the books they select, we pay out the royalties to the authors for those copies. 🙂
