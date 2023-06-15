How can BookLocker afford to charge thousands less than other companies?

Q –

Why is your process not $5,000.00 like the other companies that have offered to publish my book?

Here is a sample of the book. Please let me know if you would consider it.

-S.B.

A –

That’s an easy one. Because we’re don’t have a CEO who needs huge offices, a granite conference table, and tons of employees stroking his/her ego. 😉

I am Angela Hoy, the President & CEO of BookLocker. All of our authors have direct access to me. We have been in business for more than 20 years and we have stayed in business, and kept growing, because I never got into this business to be a narcissistic business owner, nor to get rich. I just wanted to help authors get their books on the market (and SELL those books) like I had been doing on my own for years. And, I wanted to help authors save money. The more we keep our belts tightened, the more we can keep our rates low.

Most importantly, I want to leave the world a better place than I found it. I have met some of our competitors’ CEOs in person, and talked to others on the phone, and I detest people with inflated egos. Many of the services offered by the “other guys” are scams. The authors will never earn enough in book sales to pay for those services and those companies know that. Yet, they keep convincing authors to spend that ridiculous amount of money!

I once had a competitor tell me I needed to raise my rates to make them not look so bad.

Another competitor put it a bit differently. He said, “Raise your rates by a lot! You deserve it!” I knew what he was trying to do.

I’ve had many authors tell me they assumed our service would not be as good because our fees are so low compared to the author meat markets. However, our reputation has remained excellent all of these years.

I will read your sample in a bit when I’m eating my homemade sandwich for lunch.

Thank you!

Angela

