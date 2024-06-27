5 Aviation and Airline Publications That Pay Freelance Writers – by William Opar

Are you passionate about aviation, and eager to spread your wings as a freelance writer? The sky’s the limit when it comes to opportunities in the aviation and airline industry, especially for skilled writers who can craft engaging content.

In this blog post, we’ll explore five top aviation and airline publications that provide a platform for writers to showcase their talents, and offer compensation for their contributions.

But, before we delve into aviation and airline publications, it’s important to get valuable tips to help you break through the aviation industry as a freelance writer.

Tips to break into profitable Aviation and Airline writing

Develop your knowledge

Familiarize yourself with aviation terminology, industry trends, regulations, and major players. Understanding the nuances of the aviation industry will help you produce informed and engaging content.

Identify your niche

Aviation is a broad field. Determine what aspect of aviation interests you the most – whether it’s commercial airlines, private aviation, aerospace technology, aviation history, or something else. Focusing on a niche will help you stand out as a specialist.

Network with other writers in your industry

Attend aviation events, conferences, and airshows to meet industry professionals, journalists, and editors. Networking can lead to valuable connections and potential writing opportunities.

Pitch your ideas

Research aviation publications, and familiarize yourself with their content, style, and target audience. Craft tailored pitches that demonstrate your understanding of the publication and propose relevant, compelling story ideas.

Be persistent

Breaking into any niche market can be challenging, so don’t get discouraged by rejection. Keep refining your pitches, improving your writing skills, and networking within the industry.

Stay up-to-date

The aviation industry constantly evolves with new technologies, regulations, and developments. Stay informed by regularly reading aviation news, publications, and industry blogs to stay ahead of the curve.

That said, let’s now dive right in!

5 Aviation and Airline Publications that Pay Freelance Writers

Plane and Pilot is the world’s leading aviation and airline magazine with an independent voice exclusively for pilots and owners of light aircraft.

They accept pitches on lessons learned about flying and insightful take on how pilots can reduce flight risk. They publish stories between 1500 and 2500 words.

Submission guidelines: https://www.planeandpilotmag.com/submissions

They pay $500 per article.

Flight Journal magazine delivers aviation-oriented articles emphasizing historical overtones and current issues regarding aviation. They cover the world of flight from its simple beginning to its high-tech. Each issue brings the stories of flight in the past, present, and future to life.

Submission guidelines: https://www.flightjournal.com/contributors-guidelines

They pay $300 per article of 2,500 and 3,000 words.

General Aviation News Magazine focuses on delivering high-quality information about general aviation.

They are currently seeking pitches for feature articles on pilots, aircraft owners, and restoration articles. They’re also interested in stories on how pilots use their planes, including for business, personal, charity, and many more. They don’t accept stories about airlines or military flying.

Submission guidelines: https://generalaviationnews.com/writers-guidelines

They pay $75 – $250 per article.

AOPA Pilot Magazine is a publication focused on general aviation, emphasizing protecting the freedom of flying while keeping general aviation safe, fun, and affordable.

They accept pitches for feature articles that delve deeply into some aspects of general aviation, including new or notable aircraft, trends in the general aviation industry, and other topics of interest and importance to pilots.

Submission guidelines: https://www.aopa.org/news-and-media/publications/writers-guidelines

They pay $150 per article.

KITPLANES Magazine

KITPLANES Magazine is focused on the independent voice of kit and amateur-built aircraft construction.

They seek pitches for stories on the successful kit-building process that provides insight into the next builder, and how to conquer challenges that come with kit-building.

Some of their topics of interest include engine selection and installation, choosing the right kit, and many more.

Submission guideline: https://www.kitplanes.com/guidelines-for-writers

They pay $250 – $1000 per article

Back to you

Writing for aviation and airline publications can be a lucrative and rewarding opportunity for freelance writers. As you navigate the exciting world of aviation freelance writing, remember that research and personalization are essential. Tailor your pitches to each publication’s niche, audience, and tone.

Highlight your expertise in relevant aviation subtopics, whether commercial aviation, general aviation, aerospace engineering, or travel. And, don’t forget the power of networking, connecting with editors and fellow writers at industry events or online communities.

William Opar is an expert Content Writer and Blogger who helps brands to grow their businesses and earn real money. He's a freelance contributor to The Penny Voice, WritersWeekly, FreelancerKenya, Medium.com, and a savvy writer on Upwork.

