Business Jet Traveler
214 Franklin Ave.
Midland Park NJ 07432
Phone: (201)444-5075
Fax:
Website: https://www.bjtonline.com
Guidelines:
Editor: Jeff Burger, Editor.
Email address: jburger-at-bjtonline.com
About The Publication:
Welcomes new writers. 75% freelance. Every other month (plus annual U.S. and China Buyers’ Guides). Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms 2-6 months after acceptance. Buys first rights. Usually responds in 1-2 days. Guidelines by email.
Pays: $0.50/word.
Current Needs:
“Most interested in reader-service copy about buying/using private aviation services; and interviews with celebrities and prominent CEOs who fly privately. We pay a minimum of $0.50/word, more for cover stories, and sometimes negotiate flat rates with regular contributors. We use some brief (100-450 words) front-of-the-book items. One-page stories run about 650 words. Major features average 1500-2500 words. We’ll look at a complete ms but writers would be best advised to start with an emailed query.”
$0.50/word
Photos/Art:
“Most photos are supplied by professional photographers.”
Hints:
Welcomes New Writers: Yes