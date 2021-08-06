10 Paying Arts And Crafts Markets For Writers – by Karoki Githure

The internet provides unlimited opportunities for anyone willing to be creative, particularly for writers. Armed with the right skills, a writer can work remotely and from anywhere without the hassles that come with commuting to work. There are many websites catering to all niches, and the good news is that they hire writers to create content on their behalf. Simply put, writers cannot exhaust the opportunities presented by the writing market. Below is a list of 10 paying arts and crafts markets for writers.

1. The Abundant Artist

The Abundant Artist is a site designed only for art content. It primarily targets professional artists or people based in the art industry who wish to craft art content in the form of podcasts, videos, written content, and media. Their topics of interest include current trends in art sales, stories covering sales transitions (offline to digital), selling art via Instagram, selling art courses, and many more topics.

Pay is $150-$300 for each article, but videos are paid depending on the project.

Submission guidelines: https://theabundantartist.com/write-for-us/

2. CraftBits.com

Writers pitch ideas of art projects to be published on CraftBits.com. Pitching is done through their free program or via the professional program. In the free program, artists share their creativity with art lovers for exposure and fame, while for the professional program, artists share their content for pay. Authors have to wait for approvals before working on a project. Once published, CraftBits retain the copyright for the work done in the case of the professional program. However, artists in the free program remain the owners of the published works.

Pays $35 per submission.

Submission guidelines: https://craftbits.com/write-for-us/

3. Crafting a Green World

Crafting a Green World specializes in how-tos, resource pages (curated posts), guides, and instructional posts. Their topics of interest are slow design, safe crafting, upcycling, and craftivism. They’re also open to new art topics and ideas. Writers are first required to go through the writer’s guidelines before filling up the application form. Articles should be 500+ words with lots of original photos or 1000 to 2000 words or longer.

Pays $25 for each accepted blog post.

Submission guidelines: https://craftingagreenworld.com/write-for-us/

4. CraftCorners

CraftCorners is another site that lets artists pitch creative arts ideas and projects using their paid or free programs. For the professional program, writers have to submit ideas for approval, while the free program allows writers to display their creativity to the world for fame. CraftCorners retain the copyright for published artworks in the professional program, while writers retain copyright ownership in the free program.

Pays a maximum of $25 per accepted submission.

Submission guidelines: https://www.craftcorners.com/write-for-us/

5. The Polymer Arts

The Polymer Arts provides innovative information required by clay artists, galleries, enthusiasts, and collectors to revolutionize the art industry. They target polymer arts artists and anyone else working with polymer clay. Submissions should be real-life experiences or thoroughly researched topic ideas. Accepted content revolves around featured articles, material issues, artist spotlight, and many others.

Pays $0.05 to $0.10 a word.

Submission guidelines: http://www.thepolymerarts.com/sub_guidelines.html

6. Craftsmanship

Craftsmanship is a nonprofit publication that focuses all digital content from experienced journalists and people with fresh ideas. Articles on sculptors, fine arts practitioners, and painters are published as short blog posts. Writers can opt for featured articles or blogs, and each has its own guidelines. Complete posts run between 700–1000 words but occasionally approve up to 1,500 words for in-depth stories. Feature articles generally run from 2,500–5,000 words.

Features are paid $0.75/word to $1.00/word, while blogs are paid $0.50 to $0.75/word.

Submission guidelines: https://craftsmanship.net/write-for-us/

7. Pyragraph

Pyragraph is a site that focuses on different categories, including art, microbusiness, design, creative work, craft, and many more. Each category covers photography, sculpture, craft, among other topics. They’re particularly keen on art-focused stories and use art to mirror general issues affecting the society, such as activism, race, and social justice.

Pays $25 per post.

Submission guidelines: https://www.pyragraph.com/write-for-us/

8. Communication Arts

Communication Arts is always searching for creative art professionals to write content covering emerging trends and ethical issues on art-focused topics like photography, interactive media, and illustration. Articles are 800 to 1,500 words, although they consider longer or shorter articles too.

Pays a competitive rate or flat fee, which is negotiated upon assignment.

Submission guidelines: https://www.commarts.com/write-us

9. Art Worlds

Art Worlds is meant for honest artists who are ready to share their daily work routine and how it impacts their lives. Submissions are in the form of videos, photos, or audio of their daily work routine.

Pays up to £200 per article.

Submission guidelines: https://www.artquest.org.uk/art-worlds/want-write-art-worlds/

10. Pottery Making Illustrated

Pottery Making Illustrated is a source of in-depth and well-explained tutorials covering all about ceramic arts. The tutorials are designed for all skill levels. They accept submissions from ceramic arts professionals with advanced or intermediate skills, and they must be willing to share their knowledge with others. Topics of interest include product comparisons, review books, profiles for artists, among others. Feature-length articles are 750–1500 words, while department-length articles are 500–750 words, and process images should accompany both.

Payment details will be included in the acceptance letter.

Submission guidelines: https://ceramicartsnetwork.org/magazines-subscriptions/pottery-making-illustrated/submit-content/

Karoki Githure is a full-time freelance writer and loves sharing with other writers on ways to earn through writing.

