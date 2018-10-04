Finding Comfort in the Nature – and Writing about It! by Tatiana Claudy

I was born and raised in Soviet Russia where writing was veiled in mystery: To be a writer, you had to be an inborn genius, like Leo Tolstoy. It’s no wonder that writing was not my first career choice! After the Perestroika, I worked as a Christian interpreter and translator. I really enjoyed my ministry, and never thought about doing anything else.

Somebody said, “When life gives you one big plus, it often adds so many little minuses that you wonder where your gains outweigh your losses.” When I moved from St. Petersburg, Russia, to rural Indiana, I faced a disheartening reality. My English to Russian translation skills were no longer in demand. Being separated not only from my ministry, but also from my friends and relatives, I felt lonely, and sought consolation in nature. In Indiana, for the first time in my life, I saw cardinals and blue jays, wild rabbits and deer, water lilies and wild violets. During my walks in the woods and fields, I admired God’s creation, and learned spiritual lessons. I wanted to share my observations and feelings with others. But how?

I was at my doctor’s office one day when I found a copy of Creation Illustrated magazine. It looked like a great market for my articles. I contacted the editor and he sent me guidelines, and expressed an interest in my contributions. However, I doubted my writing skills, and did not have courage to query him.

Suddenly, when I read a book by Dr. Seuss to my children, I got some encouragement, “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose” (Oh, The Places You Will Go!). I became more confident, and pitched to the editor my article on the creation of plants. Although I did not have publishing credits, I capitalized on my passion for the nature and work experience in greenhouses. To my great surprise, the editor accepted my article and, three months later, I saw my name in print!

Gradually, I became a regular contributor to Creation Illustrated, and published nine more articles and six photos. Creation Illustrated won two international awards for excellence in print media and photography. Thus, it is a prestigious market for a writer or photographer to be published in.

Later, I broke into the devotion market and my nature-related pieces were published in The Secret Place and The Upper Room magazines.

Not only had I found joy and comfort in the nature but it also inspired my manuscripts, and helped to launch my writing career.

Tatiana Claudy is a freelance writer from Indiana. Her bylines appeared at Writing-World.com, FundsforWriters.com, and WOW! Women on Writing. Her mystery stories have been published in Mystery Weekly Magazine. Her travel stories have been published on Travel THRU History, My Itchy Travel Feet, and Go Overseas sites.

