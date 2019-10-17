How Paying for “Guest Posts” Has Made My Blog More Profitable – by Jennifer Brown Banks

There are two types of “guest posts” appearing on blogs.

Regular guest posts are when you allow someone else (your guest) to contribute content to your personal blog.

Sponsored guest posts are promotional in nature (advertorials).

This article is about regular guest posts.

You get what you pay for.

This June, I achieved an accomplishment of which not many bloggers can boast: I celebrated 10 years of successfully publishing and running a professional blog for writers. No small feat, I assure you. But, well worth it. In fact, one of the biggest challenges that the average blogger faces is consistency and continuity. According to Quora.com, 95% of blogs are abandoned after launching.

It’s definitely been a decade of discovery. There were many things I had to learn and “unlearn” to go the distance, and cleverly position myself in an increasingly competitive field. One of my acquired success strategies in particular, (that often eludes many bloggers), is the practice of simply paying for guest posts. It may seem counter-intuitive at first, but paying for periodic contributions can be “rewarding” in the long run. From my experience, it typically attracts a higher quality of submissions, and more serious efforts.

HERE ARE A FEW ADDITIONAL COMPELLING REASONS I TOOK THE PLUNGE:

1). There’s a degree of validity to the expression: “You get what you pay for.” Often, accepting “free” guest posts leads to a lower quality and greater quantity of submissions from amateurs, wannabes, and people who merely want their “15 minutes of fame” through a promotional link with no real value offered.

2). Paying for “quality” guest posts can lead to greater visibility; more credibility; greater diversity; and the ability to monetize your site through ad placements and sponsored posts. Success breeds success.

3). We are “judged by the company we keep.” Intelligent, thoughtful, actionable articles contributed by talented, noted writers reflects positively on our site’s overall offerings and our literary tastes. You can read an example RIGHT HERE.

4). Guest posting opportunities with serious bloggers can lead to collaborative projects and supportive alliances down the line. For instance, I have made and sustained many blogging friendships throughout the years via guest posts. You can, too.

5). Paying for guest posts allows me to take a break from creating content at my site (without interruption to my publishing calendar), to pursue other passion projects, and to help my clients achieve their creative dreams (usually at a higher rate and R.O.I.).

And here’s a bonus: you can offer a small amount as a fee if that’s all your budget can afford initially. The key is that providing even a nominal amount shows that you appreciate the writer’s time, talent, and creativity.

For instance, I pay just $10.00 for my guest posts currently at Pen and Prosper. It’s not a lot, but hey, it can finance a decent bottle of wine or a meal for lunch. “Winner, winner chicken dinner!” And I hope to increase that rate in the near future.

Paying for guest posts is just a smart business decision that creates a win/win for everybody!

JENNIFER BROWN BANKS is a veteran freelance writer, author, and book review survivor. She has about 800 bylines to her publishing credit, in print and online publications. Visit her “Top Blog for Writers” site at Pen and Prosper.

