Episode 22: Amazon KDP Continues to Terminate Innocent Authors’ Accounts, and KEEP THEIR UNPAID ROYALTIES!

Do you, like many other authors, believe that, for the best chance at sales, you need to use Amazon’s KDP book publishing program? That’s NOT true at all but there’s something else you probably don’t know.

Have you read the fine print before clicking “I Agree?” Did you know that Amazon can shut down your account for anything they deem a “violation” of their policies? And, they don’t even have to tell you what you’ve done wrong!

In many cases, authors have done nothing wrong at all! And, they don’t terminate just one book. They terminate ALL of your books.

Oh, and it gets worse. They can keep whatever royalties they owe you when they shut you down. SIXTY DAYS OF ROYALTIES EARNED ON ALL OF YOUR BOOKS! Any money they haven’t paid you when they terminate your account is kept by Amazon KDP.

Your account, your book, and your money can all be gone without reason or explanation. Just ask the folks we discuss in this episode!

Don’t open an Amazon KDP account without listening to this episode! Angela and Brian review several KDP customers’ reports of what happened to them…out of the blue. If your book means anything to you, and if your MONEY means anything to you, you MUST listen to this episode.

