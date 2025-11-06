VAN Magazine

Kleine Spitzengasse 2-4, 50676 Cologne, Germany

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://van-magazine.com/

Guidelines:

Editor: Jeff Brown, Editor of VAN Magazine’s English Edition

Email address: mailto:jeff@van-verlag.com

About The Publication:

30-60% freelance. “Independent classical music publication interested in strong personalities and radical points of view.” Welcomes new writers. Weekly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within 3-5 weeks of acceptance. Accepts reprints, if previously published in a different language. Responds in 2-3 weeks. Guidelines online.

Current Needs:

“Pitches for interviews, profiles, opinion pieces, reported pieces, essays and playlists concerning classical music in the broadest sense of the term.” Pays £150 to £300/article, ranging from 1200-2000 words. Submit pitch with 1-2 clips via email to jeff@van-verlag.com.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

HINTS: “Our readers are well-informed about classical music, so we are not interested in pitches that don’t demonstrate some knowledge about the artform. We never publish ‘Classical Music is Dead’ pieces. We generally prefer work with at least some reported component.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes