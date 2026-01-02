Twenty-two Twenty-eight

TX

Website: https://www.twentytwotwentyeight.com/

Guidelines: https://www.twentytwotwentyeight.com/submissions

“Twenty-two Twenty-eight is a literary online publication ‘for people who watch the world.’ We publish prose, art, and articles on technology.” Welcomes new writers. Tri-weekly. Pays on publication. Usually publishes within a week of acceptance. Buys First World Publication Rights for the first six months. No reprints. Responds within 1-3 months. Sample articles available online. Subscriptions are $1.99/month. Guidelines online.

“We want to see your work! Our issues are not themed, and we will be happy to take a look. Our only requirement is no graphic violence, graphic sex, or political pieces.” Pays $30/post of 500-2000 words. For poetry, submit 5-7 poems or 1-2 long poems for consideration. “Please send all submissions to submissions@twentytwotwentyeight.com along with a brief third-person bio. We strongly encourage that you provide a photo with your bio. Including a photo is optional except for music submissions. You may want to include in your bio any social media or business links. Please include contact information, including phone number and mailing address so we can mail you your check if your piece has been accepted. We promise no spam and that all of your contact information will never be shared.”

“Please submit 6-10 images. They can be drawings, paintings, sculptures, photography, craft, or digital art. Include a brief biography of yourself and a brief statement regarding your work. Also include info for each piece such as size, medium, etc. Photo of artist is optional. Repeat: please no graphic violence, graphic sex, or political pieces.”

“I think the most common mistake is not including all the required information for a submission. For instance, many visual art submissions will not include a brief statement about their work, and that can hurt their odds of being accepted. Other than that, we are very open-minded.”

