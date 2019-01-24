Tricycle: The Buddhist Review

Editor: James Shaheen, Editor & Publisher; Emma Varvaloucas, Executive Editor; Matthew Abrahams, Web Editor; Gabriel Lefferts, Associate Editor; Eliza Rockefeller, Editorial Assistant.

“Established in 1990 as a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) educational organization, The Tricycle Foundation is dedicated to making Buddhist teachings and practices broadly available. In 1991, the Foundation launched Tricycle: The Buddhist Review, the first magazine intended to present Buddhist perspectives to a Western readership. Tricycle soon became the leading independent journal of Buddhism in the West, where it continues to be the most inclusive and widely read vehicle for the dissemination of Buddhist views and values. Our readership includes longtime practitioners, those who are curious about Buddhism or meditation, and those who do not identify as Buddhist but value the teachings of wisdom and compassion that Buddhism has to offer.” 70% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 50K; over 200K visitors per month online. Quarterly. Pays on publication. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Buys first rights. Accepts reprints. Responds within a month. “However, due to the large number that we receive each month, please don’t let a longer wait surprise you.” Subscription: Print + digital subscription U.S. – $40 | year Canada – $45 | year International – $55 | year Digital-only subscription $35 | year.

“We accept article submissions on a rolling basis. While we can only consider submissions relating to Buddhism, however obliquely, we believe that there is a Buddhist approach to anything and everything. Also, please send work that reflects your knowledge and interests rather than trying to anticipate Tricycle’s. It might be helpful to browse our website to get a sense of our current content. We look forward to seeing your work.” Pay rates: Magazine columns $350; Magazine features varies, generally .30/word; Magazine feature interviews $500; Magazine reviews $400.” Word counts: 400 – 4,000. “For your submission to be considered, we ask that you first send us a one-page query outlining your idea, any relevant information about your Buddhist and writing background, your familiarity with the subject of your proposal, and so on. If you have clips or writing samples, please send these along with your proposal. Due to the high volume of submissions, we are not currently accepting unsolicited poetry. We prefer to receive short (fewer than 4,000 words) manuscripts. Please include a word count, as well as your name, address, and the date in your query letter. We accept submissions electronically only; we do not accept physical manuscripts. Send submissions to editorial@tricycle.org.

Sourced in-house. “We pay $500 for a commissioned shoot.”

Please take a look at what topics the magazine has already covered before you pitch us. We frequently see ideas from writers that we have done before, and at length.”

