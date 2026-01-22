The Common
61 Quadrangle Dr. Frost Library, Amherst College
Amherst MA 01002
Website: https://www.thecommononline.org/
Guidelines: https://thecommon.submittable.com/submit
Editor: Jennifer Acker, Editor in Chief; Emily Everett, Managing Editor, Fiction Editor; John Hennessy, Poetry Editor; Elly Hong, Essays Editor; Stephanie Malak, Translations Editor; and Nina Sudhakar, Dispatches Editor.
Email address: mailto:info@thecommononline.org
About The Publication:
THIS PUBLICATION USES SUBMITTABLE, WHICH IS KNOWN TO CHARGE WRITERS A FEE TO SUBMIT THEIR WORK.
“The Common is a literary organization whose mission is to deepen our individual and collective sense of place. Based at Amherst College, we aim to serve as a vibrant common space for the global exchange of ideas and experiences through three main areas of activity: publishing, public programming, and mentorship and education. “
Pays $40 – $200
Current Needs:
“Fiction, Nonfiction, Poetry, and Translations.” Pays $200/prose piece, $40/poem, $200/online poetry feature divided among contributors, and $100/dispatch. 10,000 word limit. Submit ms online through Submittable at https://thecommon.submittable.com/submit, form requires a complete MS and a cover letter.”
Hints:
“We value innovative, surprising writing more so than polish. Send us your most transporting work!”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes