The Common

61 Quadrangle Dr. Frost Library, Amherst College

Amherst MA 01002

Website: https://www.thecommononline.org/

Guidelines: https://thecommon.submittable.com/submit

Editor: Jennifer Acker, Editor in Chief; Emily Everett, Managing Editor, Fiction Editor; John Hennessy, Poetry Editor; Elly Hong, Essays Editor; Stephanie Malak, Translations Editor; and Nina Sudhakar, Dispatches Editor.

Email address: mailto:info@thecommononline.org

THIS PUBLICATION USES SUBMITTABLE, WHICH IS KNOWN TO CHARGE WRITERS A FEE TO SUBMIT THEIR WORK.

“The Common is a literary organization whose mission is to deepen our individual and collective sense of place. Based at Amherst College, we aim to serve as a vibrant common space for the global exchange of ideas and experiences through three main areas of activity: publishing, public programming, and mentorship and education. “

Pays $40 – $200

“Fiction, Nonfiction, Poetry, and Translations.” Pays $200/prose piece, $40/poem, $200/online poetry feature divided among contributors, and $100/dispatch. 10,000 word limit. Submit ms online through Submittable at https://thecommon.submittable.com/submit, form requires a complete MS and a cover letter.”

“We value innovative, surprising writing more so than polish. Send us your most transporting work!”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes