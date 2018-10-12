The Cattleman

1301 W 7th Street, Ste. 201

Fort Worth TX 76102

Phone: 800)242-7820

Fax:

Editor: Ellen H. Brisendine, Executive Director, Communications Services

Email address: tscra@tscra.org

About The Publication:

25% freelance. “The business journal of the beef cattle business of the Southwest.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 20K. Monthly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms 15-30 days after acceptance. Buys first rights. Accepts reprints outside of the Southwest. Responds in 2-4 weeks. Sample copies available upon request at tscra@tscra.org. Subscription $60 domestic, $120 overseas. Guidelines online at http://tscra.org/mediakit/#tab-3-7.

Current Needs:

We publish articles on technical topics — beef cattle health management, natural resources management — written in a conversational, practical tone.” Pays $500 for 1,200-1,800 words. Submit query by email.

$500.00

Photos/Art:

“Not required, but appreciated. If supplied, send high-resolution files.” No additional pay.

Hints:

“Most common mistake is to submit a finished article on a topic we have already covered. Better use of the writer’s time would be to contact us with a query.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes