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The Cattleman

November 4, 2026 2 Comments

The Cattleman
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The Cattleman
1301 W 7th Street, Ste. 201
Fort Worth TX 76102

Phone: 800-242-7820
Fax:
Website: https://www.tscra.org
Guidelines:

Editor: Ellen H. Brisendine, Executive Director, Communications Services
Email address: tscra@tscra.org

About The Publication:

25% freelance. “The business journal of the beef cattle business of the Southwest.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 20K. Monthly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms 15-30 days after acceptance. Buys first rights. Accepts reprints outside of the Southwest. Responds in 2-4 weeks.

Pays $500 for 1,200-1,800 words. Submit query by email.

Current Needs:

“We publish articles on technical topics — beef cattle health management, natural resources management — written in a conversational, practical tone.” Pays $500 for 1,200-1,800 words. Submit query by email.

$500.00

Photos/Art:

“Not required, but appreciated. If supplied, send high-resolution files.” No additional pay.

Hints:

“Most common mistake is to submit a finished article on a topic we have already covered. Better use of the writer’s time would be to contact us with a query.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes

2 Responses to "The Cattleman"

  1. Fagoyinbo Joshua  October 26, 2024 at 1:40 pm

    Hello The Cattleman
    I appreciate the offer of writing an article on beef cattle health management and natural resources management — written in a conversational, practical tone.
    I’ll gladly take it, and I’d like to know where i should submit the full content
    Thanks

    Reply
    • By Angela Hoy - Publisher of WritersWeekly.com  October 28, 2024 at 11:13 am

      Please contact the publisher directly using the contact info. in the post above.

      Reply

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