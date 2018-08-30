The Antioch Review

P.O. Box 148

Yellow Springs OH 45387

Phone: 9377691365

Fax:

Website: http://antiochcollege.org/antioch_review

Guidelines: http://antiochcollege.org/antioch_review/guidelines.html

Editor: Robert S. Fogarty, Editor; Cynthia Dunlevy, Office Manager.

Email address: cdunlevy-at-antiochcollege.edu

About The Publication:

“The Antioch Review, founded in 1941, is one of the oldest, continuously publishing literary magazines in America. We publish fiction, essays, and poetry from both emerging as well as established authors. Authors published in our pages are consistently included in Best American anthologies and Pushcart prizes. Finalist for National Magazine Award for essays in 2009 and 2011 and for fiction in 2010. We continue to serve our readers and our authors and to encourage others to publish the “best words in the best order.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 3K. Quarterly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within six months. Buys all rights. Responds in 4-6 months. Sample copy available for sale online. Individual subscription $40, $60 Canada. Guidelines online at http://antiochcollege.org/antioch_review/guidelines.html.

Pays $20 per published page. “We don’t publish pieces longer than 8000 words.”

Current Needs:

“As always, their best work.” Pays $20 per published page. “We don’t publish pieces longer than 8000 words.” Submit complete ms and SASE by mail.

Pays $20 per published page. “We don’t publish pieces longer than 8000 words.”

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes