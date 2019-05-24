Salt Lake

515 S. 700 East, Suite 3i

Salt Lake City UT 84102

Phone: (801) 485-5100

Fax:

Website: http://www.saltlakemagazine.com/

Guidelines:

Editor: Mary Brown Malouf, Managing Editor.

Email address: mary@saltlakemagazine.com

About The Publication:

This publication ONLY works with local writers. Do not contact them if you are not located in their city.

“Lifestyle, fashion and culture magazine, glossy for Park City, Salt Lake City and Utah.” Welcomes new writers. 33% freelance. Circ. 127K. Bimonthly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms 2-4 months after acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds within one month.

Pays $0.45/word.

Current Needs:

This publication ONLY works with local writers. Do not contact them if you are not located in their city.

“Blogs on fashion, outdoors, heath, fitness and the arts. Short articles on similar subjects, including short profile pieces (600 words).” Pays $0.45/word. Submit query, bio and resume by email.

Pays $0.45/word.

Photos/Art:

“We take care of photos, with contact information from writers.” Payment for photos varies.

Hints:

This publication ONLY works with local writers. Do not contact them if you are not located in their city.

Welcomes New Writers: Yes