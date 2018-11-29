Primary Research Group
2753 Broadway #156
New York NY 10025
Phone:
Fax:
Website: http://www.PrimaryResearch.com
Guidelines:
Editor:
Email address: primarydat@gmail.com
About The Publication:
“We publish surveys and research reports about developments in libraries, law firms, and higher education.” Usually pays within a week of acceptance. Publishes ms approx. 4 weeks after acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Subscription N/A. Guidelines by email.
Current Needs:
Writers with “knowledge of developments in libraries, colleges and law firms. Ability to arrange interviews, conduct interviews and summarize results. For profiles of what a library or college is doing in a certain area (about 1,000 words on average) we pay from $50 to $150.” Submit per guidelines.
$50 to $150 (about 1,000 words on average)
Photos/Art:
Hints:
Welcomes New Writers: Yes