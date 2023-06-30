Passageway, Sans. PRESS Anthology #5

TX

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.sanspress.com/

Guidelines: https://www.sanspress.com/submissions

Editor: Paula Dias Garcia, Editor; Sam Agar, Editor; Marc Clohessy, Assistant Editor; Annie Brown, Assistant Editor.

Email address: mailto:submissionsanspress@gmail.com

About The Publication:

“Sans. PRESS is a collective of friends who are in love with telling stories, and who are passionate about sharing them. With a heavy magical realism inclination, we are always looking for stories that are fresh & weird. For Passageway, we are looking for stories with a more experimental tone, who embrace adventure in whatever form it takes.” Welcomes new writers. Biannual. Publishes ms within 4 months of acceptance, depending on anthology publication time. Buys first rights. No reprints. Responds in 2-3 days to queries, and within 2 months for submissions. Sample copies available online. Guidelines online at.

Pays a flat rate of €150/article, up to 5,000 words.

Current Needs:

“We’re looking for short stories up to 5,000 words responding to the title and/or cover artwork selected for our 5th anthology, Passageway.” Pays a flat rate of €150/article, up to 5,000 words. Submit using the online form.

Pays €150

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Our motto is fresh & weird, so don’t be afraid to do your own authentic take on our submission call! We want writers to be inspired by our prompts and then go in any direction their hearts want. For samples of the work we’ve published before, they can check The Archive on our website!”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes