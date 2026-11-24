OutLook by the Bay

CONGRATS TO Doris Sweet for being the first to correctly answer: Drumstick26

According to this week’s issue, what is the discount code for BookLocker’s 30%-off Pre-Thanksgiving Book Publishing Package Sale? (It ends at midnight on Saturday, 11/21/26!)

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