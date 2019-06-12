OutLook by the Bay

210 Legion Ave #6805

Annapolis MD 21401

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.OutLookbytheBay.com

Guidelines: http://www.outlookbythebay.com/writer-guidelines/

Editor:

Email address: OutLookbytheBay@aol.com

About The Publication:

“Chesapeake Bay regional publication, targeting active Bay Boomers (seniors 55+).” Circ. 18K. Bimonthly. Pays on publication. Publishes within 1-2 months. Buys First NA rights. Accepts reprints, if allowed by previous publication. Responds in two weeks. Subscription $18/year. Guidelines online.

Pays flat fee of $25/article.

Current Needs:

“Articles of approximately 750 words that focus on the interests and needs of adults over 55. Memoir not accepted.” Pays flat fee of $25/article. “Most of our writers are retired and submit articles as they enjoy the research and want to stay actively involved.” Submit complete ms with contact information.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Articles not accepted when writers focus on self. Memoir not accepted.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes