ON Nature Magazine

214 King Street West

Toronto Ontario, Canada M5H 3S6

Phone: 416-444-8419 (269)

Fax:

Website: https://www.onnaturemagazine.com/

Guidelines: https://www.onnaturemagazine.com/contact

Editor: John Hassell, Editor

Email address: johnh@ontarionature.org

About The Publication:

“Published quarterly by Ontario Nature, ON Nature brings readers closer to nature by exploring Ontario’s natural areas and wildlife and providing insight into environmental issues.” Welcomes new writers. Quarterly. Pays 30 days after acceptance. Publishes ms one month after acceptance. Buys First Canadian Serial Rights. No reprints. Response time varies, one week to three months.

Current Needs:

“We’re looking for tightly focused articles about wild species and wild spaces in Ontario. Stories should be timely and have an environmental message. Please be familiar with the magazine before submitting pitches.” Pays $1/word. Article lengths vary: for Earth Watch – 250–350 words, for Last Word – 425-500 words, and Features – 1,500-2,000 words. Submit query by email to the editor.

Pays $1/word.

Photos/Art:

“For the most part, photos only of Ontario species and locations are relevant. For reproduction purposes, digital images should be a high resolution (300 dpi). We will not knowingly publish any photo obtained by the harassment of wildlife, or by the destructive grooming or pruning of habitat. We email a photo want list for each issue and do not store photos.” Pays $50 for up to a half page, $80 for a half to full page, $125 for a spread, $150 for a cover, and $40 for black and white photos.

Hints:

“Be familiar with the magazine perspective, our audience and demonstrate how you have access to the story and how you are qualified to tell it.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes