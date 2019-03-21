Lion Magazine

300 W. 22nd Street

Oak Brook IL 60523

Phone: (630)4686805

Fax:

Website: http://www.lionmagazine.org

Guidelines:

Editor: Jay Copp, Senior Editor

Email address: jay.copp@lionsclubs.org

About The Publication:

“We carry stories and photos of Lions’ service projects and Lions’ activities.” 30% freelance. Welcomes new authors. Circ. 350K. Monthly. Pays 30 days after publication. Publishes ms after four months. Buys all rights. Accepts reprints. Responds after 2 weeks to queries. Email editor for sample of magazine. Subscriptions for members of Lions clubs and receive the magazine as part of their dues. Guidelines by email.

Current Needs:

“Heartwarming stories about club projects.” Pays $0.50-$1.00/word. Features run from 1,500-3,000 words. Submit query or complete ms per the guidelines.

Photos/Art:

“High quality, high-res jpegs are welcomed.” Pay varies

Hints:

“Don’t send us a non-Lion related story. It may be a story that appeals to Lions but it has to have a Lions’ focus.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes