FreelancerCareers.org

“A well-established US-based freelance company is opening its doors to writers from all over the world. After years of successful cooperation with freelancers, we have created the best online platform with 24/7 Support. We have gained significant weight and an immaculate reputation in the writing world thanks to the professionalism of our team and high-quality products. Since we know what it takes to meet a high demand of our clients, we offer high rates and special bonuses for technical orders and assignments with short deadlines. We look forward to welcoming new members to our global team and invite specialists with different majors and educational backgrounds. So far we have managed to build long-term relations with freelancers from over 17 countries, including the Philippines, China, Germany, UK, the Netherlands, Sweden, etc.” Pays every 2 weeks.

Technical writers and experts. “We are a US-based company that assists international customers in their technical tasks and projects since 2005. Due to a large number of orders, we’re looking for technical writers to join our team to guarantee that all our tasks are completed in a timely and professional manner. We are looking for experts in: Architecture, Design Analysis, Investment, Finance, Accounting, Logistics, Geography, Geology, Astronomy, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Engineering, Technology. We offer: Non-fixed working hours. Great opportunities for professional growth and 24/7 support and mentorship. Challenging projects and competitive compensation. Hundreds of orders from all over the world to keep our freelancers busy enough to provide a steady income and bonuses. Pleasant working conditions. Free training and membership. Requirements: English level – Native or Bilingual. In-depth knowledge of English grammar. Any Bachelor or Master degree. Constant Internet access. Time Management skills to deliver the project within strict deadlines. Strong communication skills (you need to communicate with customers through our messaging system). Responsibilities: Accurately completing technical tasks within the deadline. Proofreading content (grammar and spelling). Collaborating with clients on any issues, questions, and specific requirements.” Pays $8-10/page.

