Freelance Field Engineer Jobs Portal

77 Water Street, Ste 7000

New York NY 710005

Phone: 732-624-1905

Fax:

Website: https://www.fieldengineer.com

Guidelines:

Editor:

Email address: kkandi@fieldengineer.com

About The Publication:

“Field Engineer is an online marketplace that connects companies with telecommunications work with the global field engineers who have the skills and availability to complete them. With more than 15,000 skilled field engineers in 147 countries, Field Engineer has already helped 45 service providers get jobs done.” Pays on acceptance. Buys all rights. Accepts reprints. Responds immediately.

Current Needs:

“I require high quality content about field engineers.” Pays Rs.10 per word and Rs.1000 per 2000 words. Submit via email.

Pays Rs.10 per word and Rs.1000 per 2000 words

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes