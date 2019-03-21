Freefall Magazine

c/o AWCS, @cSpace King Edward, 460, 1720, 29th Ave SW

Calgary Alberta, Canada T2T 6T7

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.freefallmagazine.ca

Guidelines: https://freefall.submittable.com/submit

Editor: Ryan Stromquist, Managing Editor

Email address: editors@freefallmagazine.ca

About The Publication:

“FreeFall encourages the voices of new, emerging, and established Canadian writers while providing a platform to be proud of for their quality work.” 100% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 1k. Publishes 3 issues/year, January, May, and September. Buys first rights for 3 months. No reprints. Responds within 3-6 months. Sample articles online at http://www.freefallmagazine.ca/subsc.html. Subscription $25 (CAD) or $42.00/two years. Online subscriptions $18.00 (CAD). U.S. subscriptions an additional $15.00. International subscriptions an additional $25.00/year. Guidelines online at https://freefall.submittable.com/submit.

Current Needs:

“Queries. Pays $10 per page for fiction/non-fiction and $25 for poems.” 4000 word maximum. Submit query online at https://freefall.submittable.com/submit

Photos/Art:

“Covers: Black & White photographs of Original Artwork or photographs of any other subject matter. Photo format – submit as black & white to a maximum size of 6″ x 8.5″ – minimum of 300 dpi, in CMYK colour space as artistname_title.jpg. FreeFall pays $100.00 for cover art/photo and one copy of the magazine upon publication. We also provide the artist/photographer a one-page bio inside the issue.” Pays $100 (CAD).

Hints:

“See Five Reasons I Pass On A Story at http://www.freefallmagazine.com/editorials/1916.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes