Eye to the Telescope

Website: https://eyetothetelescope.com/

Guidelines: https://eyetothetelescope.com/submit.html

Email address: mailto:ettt57@sfpoetry.org

“Eye to the Telescope is published quarterly by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Poetry Association. ETTT publishes speculative poetry of all varieties. Our Guest Editor selects poems on a theme of their unique choosing.” Quarterly. Pays on publication. Buys Non-Exclusive Internet Rights. No reprints. Responds in 1-3 months. Sample articles available online. Guidelines online.

Pays $0.04/word or $4-$25/article.

“Eye to the Telescope is looking for speculative poetry (science fiction, fantasy, horror, etc.) on the theme Birds. These poems should contain some element of unreality or otherwise use genre tropes.” Pays $0.04/word or $4-$25/article. Submit ms by attaching a word doc with your poems where requested on the web form.

Welcomes New Writers: Yes