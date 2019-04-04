Colorado Homes & Lifestyles

1780 S. Bellaire St., Suite 505

Denver CO 80222

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.coloradohomesmag.com/

Guidelines:

Editor: Kate Meyers, Editor-in-chief.

Email address: mailto:kmeyers-at-coloradohomesmag.com

About The Publication:

“Colorado Homes & Lifestyles is your premier source for the best in Colorado architecture, interior design and real estate, as well as the latest home products, events and word on some of the state’s most fascinating people.” 80% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 32.5K. Publishes 8 issues/year. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms within three months. Buys one-time print/online rights. No reprints. Responds within six weeks.

Pays $300-$450.

Current Needs:

“We look for writers who are experienced interviewers with some knowledge of home design and architecture. We expect writers to study past issues to understand and adhere to our style.” Pays $300-$450 for 150-600 words. Submit query and cover letter by email.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Most common mistake is not reading our magazine and understanding our style before submitting story ideas. We rarely accept a story idea from a writer; instead, we are always looking for writers who can follow the directions of an assigned story, conduct professional interviews with interior designers, architects and/or homeowners and produce an article that is in keeping with the style of our publication.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes