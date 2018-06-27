Sparkle Magazine

1333 Alger St SE

Grand Rapids MI 49507

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://gemsgc.org/sparkle-magazine

Guidelines: https://gemsgc.org/writers-guideline-sparkle-magazine

Editor: Kelli Gilmore, Managing Editor

Email address: sparkle-at-gemsgc.org

About The Publication:

“The mission of Sparkle is to help girls in grades 1-3 discover who God is and how He works in their lives. We strive to give girls the building blocks to create a living and dynamic faith in Jesus.” .” 25% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 9K. Monthly (October through March). Pays on publication. Publishes ms approximately 6-8 weeks after acceptance. Buys First North American Rights. “The author retains copyright, and may submit the manuscript for publication elsewhere after it appears in Sparkle. Sparkle has first time printing rights. Second Rights—Rates are for a previously published article. Author must own copyright, or submit proof of permission to resell from the copyright owner. Simultaneous Rights—The author must notify publisher that the submitted article is being offered in another market that should not overlap our readership.” Accepts reprints under special circumstances. Responds within 6-8 weeks. Sample articles on website. Subscription $10.70 (USD); $14.95 (CAD)

Fiction/Non-Fiction Pays .03 -.05 / word, Poetry – $5-$15, Games/Puzzles – $5-$15

Current Needs:

“We are looking for stories, articles, quizzes, poems, games, puzzles, and crafts that are fresh, that present a realistic look at life, and that cause young readers to see how God’s Word—His Truth—applies to their daily lives. Each season, Sparkle dedicates its pages to the exploration of an Annual Theme. The next theme is In His Steps (see below). Sparkle fills up quickly, so get your manuscripts in early. We read manuscripts each week. You can expect to hear from us within eight weeks. Compensation for all pieces published in Sparkle is made upon publication. Fiction and nonfiction writers receive $0.03-$0.05/word, up to $35.00 depending on length, quality, and rights. Poetry receives $5.00 to $15.00 depending on length, quality, and rights. Games and puzzles are paid from $5.00 to $15.00. All published writers receive two copies of the issue in which their piece is published.” Fiction runs 200-500 words ” Our readers like stories with adventure, fantasy, and mystery—stories about animals or situations they can relate to in their daily interactions with family and friends. Stories should be realistic and need not always have a happily-ever-after ending. We do not publish stories with religious clichés.” Nonfiction runs 100-400 words. “Non-fiction articles about topics that interest our readers include: animals, activities, games, sports, music, famous people, interaction with family/friends/siblings, cross-cultural experiences, exciting service projects, and issues relating to school.” Poetry runs 5-15 lines. “Sparkle publishes a limited number of poems per year. We prefer rhyming poems since they are convenient for early readers. ” Submit query or complete ms by email.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Avoid Pollyanna endings and predictable stories. We are looking for pieces that are about real girls and are real topics girls can relate to.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes