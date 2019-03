BEATDOM

Website: https://www.beatdom.com

Guidelines: http://www.beatdom.com/submission-guidelines

Email address: editor@beatdom.com

About The Publication:

“A literary journal publishing essays about the Beat Generation.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 500-1000. Annual. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 3 months after acceptance. Buys first rights. No reprints. Response time varies. Sample articles online. Guidelines online at http://www.beatdom.com/submission-guidelines.

“Essays about the Beats and related writers.” Pays $50/article for 1,000-5,000 words. Submit cover letter to the editor at editor@beatdom.com.

“A polite, clear letter explaining the purpose of your submission will more likely result in it being read quickly.”

Welcomes New Writers: