Acres USA
P.O. Box 1690
Greeley CO 80632
Phone: (800) 355-5313
Fax:
Website: http://www.acresusa.com
Guidelines: https://www.acresusa.com/pages/submitting-an-article/
Editor: Tara Maxwell, Managing Editor
Email address: editor-at-acresusa.com
About The Publication:
“An eco-agriculture magazine devoted to sustainable, organic farming and gardening, holistic human and animal health.” 50% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 18K. Monthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 1-3 months after acceptance. Buys first rights. Accepts reprints. Responds within one week.
Pays $0.10/word.
Current Needs:
“Soil health articles, organic farming/gardening techniques, farm profiles, specialty livestock and crop informational articles.” Pays $0.10/word for 1000-3500 words. Submit query article by email.
Photos/Art:
Pays $5/published photo, $50 for cover photo.”
Hints:
Welcomes New Writers: Yes