Acres USA

P.O. Box 1690

Greeley CO 80632

Phone: (800) 355-5313

Fax:

Website: http://www.acresusa.com

Guidelines: https://www.acresusa.com/pages/submitting-an-article/

Editor: Tara Maxwell, Managing Editor

Email address: editor-at-acresusa.com

About The Publication:

“An eco-agriculture magazine devoted to sustainable, organic farming and gardening, holistic human and animal health.” 50% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 18K. Monthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 1-3 months after acceptance. Buys first rights. Accepts reprints. Responds within one week.

Pays $0.10/word.

Current Needs:

“Soil health articles, organic farming/gardening techniques, farm profiles, specialty livestock and crop informational articles.” Pays $0.10/word for 1000-3500 words. Submit query article by email.

Pays $0.10/word for 1000-3500 words

Photos/Art:

Pays $5/published photo, $50 for cover photo.”

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes