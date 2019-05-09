I “Fired” an Adult Bully and Big Brother is Watching Me?!

I really don’t understand people sometimes. What compels them to react to things the way they do. What drives them to send a completely stupid email or text message without thinking of the consequences first. What organism settled in their brain, sucking out all their manners and common sense in one fell swoop…

From the mother in law who says you look fat in those jeans (like you didn’t already know that, right?), to the “perfect” mom down the street who points out your crooked cake at the bake sale, to people who rudely criticize your loved ones, there seems no end that some folks will go to in order to make you feel bad (and make themselves feel superior). Imagine a complete stranger walking up to you, and saying, “You should really change your hairdo,” or “That outfit looks terrible on you!” or “Your face is really ugly.”

A man who has written for us in the past sent an email last week boldly criticizing one of my children. He knows nothing about my child. He apparently doesn’t like the way my child looks. I really don’t care what he thinks. I do question his sanity for even feeling compelled to write to me about it. Finally, I further question his sanity for biting the hand that has fed him in the past. He will no longer earn money writing for us. What in the world did he think would happen?

Awhile back, a different man who wanted us to publish his book sent in an email criticizing the appearance of another family member in a Facebook photo. I admit, it wan’t the greatest picture but that person was having a great time! My hair looks like crap when I roll out of bed in the morning AND when I’ve sat in the cockpit in high winds. I look positively mortifying when I’m sweating buckets in the Florida summer heat with my face beet red and my hair matted to my head. If someone isn’t going to like me because of my looks, then they aren’t someone I want to associate with anyway – and certainly not someone I’m going to do business with.

Shallow people lead shallow lives, and have shallow relationships. While I understand their low self-esteem compels them to openly criticize those around them, it positively baffles me that someone would do that to the hand that feeds them.

In other news, Richard was traveling this week so I took the boys to their homeschooling group at the local community center. Richard usually handles the homeschooling group activities because 1. he’s semi-retired and 2. other people’s kids usually drive me nuts (but I never TELL them that!).

Max, Mason, and I were running early so we stopped for breakfast at Waffle House on the way. I was literally stunned stupid when the waiter took our order, and then said, “Let me know if you need anything else, Mrs. Hoy.”

WHAT?!

I hadn’t told him my name, nor mentioned it out loud at all. I hadn’t given him my credit card yet, or even pulled it out of my purse. I sat there with my jaw on the table while my inquisitive brain went into overdrive. He must work for big brother. Yeah, that’s it! He’s been watching me! Following me!! Bugging my phone!!! I probably already had a chip implanted in me when I was sleeping at some point! I mean, how in the WORLD did that dude know my

name?!?!

And, that’s when Max said, “Take it easy, Mom. The waiter recognizes us. Dad brings us here all the time.”

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets.

