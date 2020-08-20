Why You WANT to Be Located in the the Middle of INITIAL Spaghetti Models

The local news is shoving doom and gloom down our throats because of Tropical Depression 13, which may turn into Hurricane Laura. At this moment, St. Petersburg is right in the middle of the cone.

Here’s the good news. That cone ALWAYS moves! And, not just by a little bit. That storm could very well hit Texas, or North Carolina. So, knowing we’re currently in the middle of the cone is comforting this far out from landfall. They are currently predicting winds to be 70 mph in the center of the cone. Again, that’s highly speculative. It could peter out or it could turn into a whopper. We’ll know by Sunday!

And, just in case (I’m knocking on wood here), we still have water and gasoline left over from the last tropical scare… 😉

