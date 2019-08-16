Our Managing Editor Said “No More Storm Photos.” So, I changed his password…

Last week, our Managing Editor, Brian Whiddon, told me, “No more storm photos!” However, it was pretty easy for me to change his password today so he couldn’t remove this one. Ha ha ha.

This monster was actually moving away from us, East into Tampa Bay. We were able to sit on the stern (back) of the boat, and watch the almost-continuous lightning. It looked like a cosmic nuke had gone off. It was AWESOME! I might put this up for sale on dreamstime.com.

Last night, one of the boats on our dock got struck by lightning. No injuries and we haven’t heard about any damage. We think the owner was out of town. They obviously have a lightning protection system on board. I just happened to be looking outside when it hit. Man oh man, those lightning bolts look REALLY big when they strike that close! Even though I saw the lightning, the instant thunder aftershock made me jump about a foot off the bed. Then, I had to go change my underwear…

At our BookLocker.com division, we are knee deep in our busy season right now, which always starts during the first week of August. Everybody wants their book published before the Christmas shopping season begins and we get a book to market within a month! 🙂

If my missives over the next two months are a bit shorter, I apologize. I promise not to post too many storm photos but, if a hurricane comes (knock on teak!), I will post pictures of that. If it’s a small one, we’ll stick around. If it’s big, we’re outta here! Don’t worry. We have excellent insurance and our servers are located in Virginia, FAR away from the hurricane zone.

Back to my HUGE virtual pile of work! 😉

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books.

