The Nice, Polite, BLEEDING Guy on the Street… And, we’re gettin’ a tropical storm this weekend! Whoo hoo!!

Last Thursday night, all of our air conditioners on the boat turned off. We were all tired but we didn’t want to sleep without cool air so we went to work trying to fix the problem. Max (almost 18) pulled out the equipment for flushing the lines, and for burping the system (releasing excess air). Mason was in charge of the circuit breaker. I was lugging the hose back and forth and turning it on and off. The flushing process is required when too many marine creatures start to clog your system and takes approximately four hours. It was already 11:00 p.m. when we started.

At 3:30 a.m., after all that work, the air conditioners still wouldn’t turn on without flashing an error so we gave up, and drove to the satellite office here in town, which has nice, cold, refreshing air conditioning. We were all pretty sweaty and miserable. (The satellite office also has fold-out mattresses for emergencies…like HURRICANES!)

We had to park about a block away and I saw a guy ambling along toward us on the sidewalk. Being the past victim of an assault, I have a carry and conceal license. I opened the special pocket in my purse, and put my hands on my firearm, just in case since I was walking alone, in the dark, with children at 4:00 a.m. (One of those kids is 6′ 2″ but that didn’t make me feel safer.)

The man got closer and, when he emerged under a streetlight, we discovered he had blood all over him. He seemed okay health-wise. And, as he passed, he smiled, and said, “Good evening!”

Then, he kept on walking. Man oh man, I wish I knew the story behind THAT!!

Later, I wondered if it was his blood or someone else’s but I certainly wasn’t going to engage him in a conversation at 4:00 in the morning on a dark street with two children in tow.

I am fascinated by eccentric people. Some day, I think it would be fun to retire, meet really interesting people, and write their stories. But, for now, publishing keeps me more than busy and I LOVE IT. 🙂

In case you’re wondering…our air conditioner pump had gone kaput. We had to buy a new one the next day. We’re all nice and cool now!

Oh, and we’re getting a tropical storm this weekend! We are stocking up on gasoline and water today just in case. It’s gonna be a bumpy weekend here on No Tan Lines but we’re ready! 🙂

THIS IS A REMINDER that the WritersWeekly.com Summer, 2019 24-Hour Short Story Contest is only 11 DAY AWAY!

What will the topic be??? See the link below for all past topics and winning stories. Only 500 participants are allowed per contest so don’t delay if you wanna play!

COME JOIN US RIGHT HERE ON SATURDAY, 7/13/19! It’s a blast! 🙂

1st Place $300 + a Book Publishing Package from BookLocker.com! (Value: $875)

2nd Place: $250

3rd Place: $200

+ 80 other prizes!

